Illusionist Russell Anderson will bring his show to Orangeburg on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The Elloree resident’s show has been described as “an eclectic mix of singing, comedy and magic.”

The magic illusions and music show will feature socially distanced seating in downtown’s BlueBird Theatre, located at 1141 Russell Street.

The show begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $20.

For tickets, visit bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com. For more information about Anderson, visit www.scillusions.com.

