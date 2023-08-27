Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to produce widespread rain to Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties this week.

The storm is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane on Wednesday morning. It could then be a tropical storm when it arrives in Charleston Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, “Thunderstorms will again develop this afternoon and continue into tonight across the Midlands and (Central Savannah River Area).

A few thunderstorms may become severe with damaging winds.

Heavy rain will also be possible with potential for localized flooding.”

And its forecast also warns, “Scattered showers and storms continue through midweek.

A few storms on Monday could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Heavy rain will also be possible Monday and Tuesday, leading to localized flooding potential. A tropical system is forecast to affect the area midweek, bringing additional threat for heavy rain and flooding potential.”

The area could see between three and six inches of rain between now and Thursday.

Monday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 90 degrees, dropping to 74 at night. Tuesday’s high is forecast to reach 89, while Wednesday and Thursday’s highs are only anticipated to reach 80.