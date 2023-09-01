While many areas of South Carolina were drying up Thursday after getting drenched by Tropical Storm Idalia, parts of eastern Orangeburg County remained soaked.

According to the National Weather Service, southwest Holly Hill received 13.55 inches of rain during the night. An area in west Holly Hill saw 7.73 inches of rain.

Holly Hill United Methodist Church Pastor the Rev. John Elmore and two of the church’s longtime members, Cal Murray and Garland Crump, worked mid-morning Thursday to remove a felled tree in front of the Peake Street church.

“Last night, during the hurricane, we were seeing a lot of water sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m. This tree fell over across the road,” Elmore said.

He noted that employees of the Town of Holly Hill worked to get the tree out of the road and he and others assisted with the effort.

“The church did have a little flooding, but not a lot,” Elmore said, noting that the town received between 10 and 11 inches of rain.

“It’s challenging. It’s a blessing to be able to be a part” of clean-up efforts, Elmore said.

Holly Hill Mayor Billy Chavis and town workers tried to help families with downed trees on Wednesday night, Elmore said.

Elmore said the church hasn’t received any requests from the community for assistance following the storm, but noted that community members may reach out to the church through its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HollyHillUMC

“Our United Methodist Disaster Team, which I’m a part of, is activated and if they need help and we can find spots, they can reach out to us and we’ll try to send teams where necessary,” Elmore said.

A portion of the Porcher Avenue in front of the Eutawville Community Center was covered in water. Mid-morning Thursday, a BMW sedan was stuck in the water.

Trucks, however, were driving through the flooded area.

Water crossed spots along Dawson Street, Coach Road, Toney Bay Road and other roads in unincorporated areas near Eutawville.

Some homes along Old Number Six Highway in Eutawville through Vance had flooded yards.

According to the National Weather Service, other areas in eastern Orangeburg County saw the following rainfall totals:

• Eutawville – 9.34 inches

• South southeast Vance – 9.34 inches

• Rocks Pond at Lake Marion – 9.26 inches

• Dantzler Farms near Santee – 8.99 inches

• Eutaw Springs – 8.98 inches

• East northeast Santee – 7.76 inches

• West southwest Santee – 6.97 inches

• Northwest Bowman – 6.15 inches

• West southwest Elloree – 4.87 inches