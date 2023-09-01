Tropical Storm Idalia dropped copious amounts of rain Wednesday, flooding parts of eastern Orangeburg County. Gusty winds knocked out power to thousands in the region.

“We had a lot of water in a short amount of time,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said. “It will take a while for the water to go down to do assessments.”

Water flooded into several downtown businesses in Holly Hill and Eutawville, as well as some homes in Vance.

Some roads in Holly Hill and Eutawville remained under water Thursday morning.

Schools

Schools scrambled to teach their students while letting them stay at home safely on Thursday. Orangeburg County School District held an eLearning day.

Most of the district planned to resume its regular schedule on Friday, with the exception of Elloree Elementary School and Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School. Elloree Elementary and Holly Hill-Roberts students were to continue eLearning on Friday.

School officials say both schools experienced some flooding issues. It was determined the best course of action would be to ensure the schools are completely dry and safe before allowing students to return.

South Carolina State University experienced some water-related facilities issues from the heavy rains and winds. A few residence halls and academic buildings were affected.

“Our team of facilities personnel, residence hall community assistants and contractors worked throughout the night and into the morning extracting water and placing fans and dryers where needed,” President Alexander Conyers said Thursday. “Obviously, with the heavy rain combined with the strong winds, water got into places where we don’t normally have issues.”

To ensure safety and comfort for students, the university temporarily relocated approximately 20 students from Sojourner Truth Hall and four from off-campus facilities to local hotels while water was abated from their residences. The university expects to return those students to their rooms by Saturday.

All mattresses soaked by rainwater were replaced.

Roads, other damage

The S.C. Department of Transportation reported some roads remained closed in Cameron on Thursday due to flooding, including St. Johns Road and Nates Store Road.

Despite flooding rains, Staley said overall the county “fared well” in what could have been a more devastating event.

Calhoun County Emergency Management Director David Chojnacki said a tree fell on Old Number Six Highway around 7 p.m., striking a car. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A tree also fell on the Calhoun County Emergency Services building, though there were no reports of significant damage.

The peak of the storm locally occurred roughly between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The peak wind gust reported at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport was 46 mph at about 9:42 p.m.

The North Auxiliary Airfield had a wind gust of 37 mph at 8:37 p.m.

The Orangeburg City gym was open as a shelter and was occupied with one individual, Staley said.

The National Weather Service issued a number of storm-related reports, including:

• 6:40 p.m. – Bamberg dispatch reported multiple trees down across the county.

• 8:30 p.m. – Report of several roads covered with water in city of Santee.

• 8:30 p.m. – Report of multiple roads in the City of Holly Hill with six inches of water covering the road.

• 9:30 p.m. – S.C. Highway Patrol reported a tree in the road on Charleston Highway west of Bowman.

• 9:42 p.m. – Report of several roads being impassable due to water covering them in Bowman. Some roads included Poplar Road, Canal Street and Bowman Avenue.

• 10 p.m. – Report of impassable roads from the intersection of Branchdale Highway and Eutaw Highway to the train tracks near Factory Road.

• 10 p.m. – Significant flooding reported in Eutawville, with Porcher Avenue closed and water in several businesses along Porcher Avenue.

Earlier Wednesday evening, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warned drivers of water on roads. It found water on roads at:

• John C. Calhoun Drive near Sprinkle Avenue.

• John C. Calhoun Drive’s southbound lanes, in front of McDonald’s.

• Briarwood Street at Mary Ellen Street.

• Lakeside Drive at Old Riley Street.

• Riverside Drive in the gardens.

Rainfall

The National Weather Service's cooperative observer at the Holly Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant recorded 13.55 inches of rain.

Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network weather volunteer reporters also calculated rainfall totals at various stations around the region.

These included:

• 7.76 inches 2 miles east of Santee

• 7.73 inches 2.6 miles west of Holly Hill

• 4.87 inches 2.2 miles west of Elloree

• 4 inches 2.8 miles west of Denmark

• 3.98 inches 7.6 miles north of Orangeburg

• 3.98 inches 3.2 miles northwest of Orangeburg

• 3.96 inches 7 miles southeast of Neeses

• 3.94 inches 4.1 miles northeast of Cope

• 3.86 inches 2 miles north of Denmark

• 3.65 inches 5.2 miles east of North

• 3.58 inches 8.6 miles east of North

• 3.38 inches about .4 miles north of Orangeburg

• 3.13 inches about 3.2miles east of St. Matthews

• 2.81 inches about 3.9 miles east of Swansea

Power outages

At the height of the storm, the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities had 4,000 customers without power. They were mainly in the eastern end of its service area. Most were restored by Thursday morning, with others to be restored by the afternoon.

“We were spared the worst of it as the speed of movement was significant, which provided us protection,” DPU spokesman Randy Etters said. “Our system performed as designed and handled wind speed well.”

“Additionally, our continuous vegetation maintenance mitigated the number of outages by keeping trees and other vegetation off the lines. Planning is certainly the key to our success with this storm,” Etters said.

For local electric cooperative customers, including customers with Aiken, Coastal, Edisto and Tri-County, peak power outages were:

• Orangeburg – 4,908 reported meters without power around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

• Calhoun – 1,035 reported meters without power around 2 a.m. Thursday.

• Bamberg – 1,786 meters without power around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Tri-County Electric had about 3,500 customers without power at the height of the storm, with about 1,800 in Santee, Holly Hill and Eutawville. The power was fully restored to all customers by Thursday morning.

“We had a little bit of activity last night,” Tri-County Electric Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Chad Lowder said. “We had crews working throughout the night.”

Lowder noted power was restored around 6 a.m. Thursday for the last member.

The utility had five broken poles, with three of them located in Orangeburg County.

Edisto Electric Cooperative had about 5,000 customers without power at the height of the storm, with about a quarter to half of them being in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties.

“We were expecting the worst and hoping for the best,” Edisto Electric Cooperative Vice President of Member Services Brian Hefner said.

The outages were unfortunate, but not as bad as they could have been, he said.

Statewide, the 18 electric cooperatives saw about a dozen poles broken and cross arms snapped. Power restoration assistance came from crews in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.

Dominion Energy reported about 70 customers were without power in Calhoun County, 20 customers in Orangeburg County and 15 customers in Bamberg County as of noon Thursday. The utility was working to restore power.

“Outages will continue to decrease throughout the day as crews work to replace damaged equipment and infrastructure,” Dominion spokesperson Paul Fischer said. Dominion expected to have most power restored by Thursday afternoon, except where the damage was most severe.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to safely restore power to all of our customers across the communities we serve,” he said.