ICYMI: Plan puts Govan, Ott in same district; Orangeburg district may go to Tega Cay

The new districts are drawn with 2020 U.S. Census numbers.

South Carolina grew by 10.7% to more than 5.1 million people. But that growth was lopsided, with many more of the 500,000 new people moving to areas along the coast, the South Carolina suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, or around Greenville.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That meant collapsing some districts that were up to 20% under the population needed to make House districts equal. Along with the new Tega Cay district, a rural Richland County district is now in Mount Pleasant and a Florence County district is now in Conway, according to the proposal by the House redistricting committee.

“Tough decisions have to be made. This General Assembly can’t control growth patterns," said Rep. Jason Elliott, a Republican from Greenville.

Both the House and Senate districts must be approved by a committee and then by each chamber, likely in a December special session. There could be changes before then.

And lawmakers are under a time crunch. The House districts must be approved and any significant legal challenges resolved before filing for the 2022 elections begin in mid-March.

Both chambers also must approve new U.S. House districts. Neither chamber has proposed new maps for the 2022 elections yet.