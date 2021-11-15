ICYMI: Kissam to become president of Dominion SC

He graduated from The Citadel with a bachelor’s degree in 1988. He served as the regimental commander of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.

He received an honorary doctorate of business from The Citadel in 2015 and is a member of The Citadel’s Business Hall of Fame.

Kissam got his first job with SCE&G at the age of 21 in its new utility professional program. After completing the program, Kissam worked for SCANA’s South Carolina Pipeline Corporation.

He became manager of contract administration and, in 1993, became vice president of SCPC and was responsible for contract administration and gas supply.

In 1996, he moved over to work for SCE&G as vice president of gas operations and was responsible for the gas distribution operating company in South Carolina until 2003, when he became vice president of SCE&G electric operations.

Kissam became chief operating officer and president of generation, transmission and distribution at SCE&G in 2017.

He is a board member and past president of the Southeastern Electric Exchange and the immediate past president of the South Carolina Independent Schools Association, and serves as chairman of the board of The Central South Carolina Economic Development Alliance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.