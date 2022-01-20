Ice forecast lessens for Orangeburg area, but problems likely

Light ice, sleet and snow accumulations are forecast for much of The T&D Region Friday into Saturday morning.

The latest forecasts are calling for between .01 to .1 inches of ice for a large majority of the region, meaning impacts are expected to be minimal.

The greatest chance of freezing rain accumulations will be along the Interstate 95 corridor.

While the ice accumulation forecasts have generally decreased for the area from previous forecasts, motorists are still encouraged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary as the roads will be slippery.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the Columbia National Weather Service said in its storm update forecast Thursday. "Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving."

Road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation prioritizes interstate highways followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters.

SCDOT employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions. SCDOT crews work until all roads are clear.

The storm's movement has quickened somewhat, meaning freezing rain and mixed precipitation in the area will fall earlier than previously anticipated.

The latest forecasts have freezing rain starting in Orangeburg late Friday morning and lasting through around 10 p.m. Friday. Sleet is then forecast between 11 p.m. Friday night and 3 a.m. Saturday morning. There is a slight chance of snow before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Freezing rain could start earlier in the day on Friday in areas of Calhoun County such as St. Matthews.

The forecast snow accumulations have also decreased compared to earlier this week.

"Any sleet and snow accumulations and impacts will be minimal for the forecast area," the NWS said. "For The T&D Region, the areas most likely to see light snow accumulation will be North, Woodford, Springfield and Neeses in Orangeburg County and pretty much all of Calhoun County."

Snowfall is expected to be less than an inch across the region. Bamberg County is not expected to see any accumulating snow.

As a result of lower impacts, there were no plans through Thursday afternoon to open any shelters in The T&D Region.

"We certainly need ice accumulations to be below .25 inches to avoid interruptions in service due to equipment issues," Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities spokesman Randy Etters said. "With the projected wind speeds to be minimal, this latest forecast has been an answer to prayer."

Calhoun County was under a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Orangeburg County and Bamberg County are under a winter weather advisory from 1 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Due to the decreasing chances of heavy accumulations, the NWS says forecasts will not warrant warnings to be issued.

Black ice could be a concern late Friday night and Saturday morning, although moisture appears more limited.

It will be cold. Friday morning lows for Orangeburg are forecast to be about 31 with highs only reaching about 34.

Saturday morning lows are expected to fall into the middle 20s with Saturday highs for Orangeburg around 41.

Wind chills will drop into the low to mid teens late Friday night into Saturday morning. Wind gusts Friday for Orangeburg are expected to be about 20 miles per hour and Friday night about 14 mph.

Sunday morning lows are forecast to be the coldest of the season for Orangeburg, dipping down to around 21.

Following the passage of the storm, temperatures are forecast to moderate and become more typical for late January with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

