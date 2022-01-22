Ice and snow prompt Saturday morning travel warning

The T&D Region received a mix of ice and snow overnight, leaving some dangerous conditions as dawn approached Saturday morning.

A special weather statement warning of slick roads and black ice remains in effect until noon:

"In the wake of winter precipitation overnight and below freezing temperatures, some roads remain slick and snow covered. Temperatures will be slow to rise and likely will not be above freezing until late morning or early afternoon. Therefore, motorists should remain alert for slick roads with patchy ice and use caution while traveling or delay travel until later this afternoon."

Temperatures will be below freezing in the morning with wind-chill factors making conditions feel much colder.

Saturday is forecast to be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41 in the afternoon.

An Orangeburg resident reported freezing rain at 5:30 p.m.

That was followed by a similar report in Holly Hill at 7 p.m. and St. Matthews at 8 p.m., according to reports made to the National Weather Service. Bowman reported freezing rain at 9 p.m.

The temperature at midnight in Orangeburg was 31.

Forecasts called for snow and sleet before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. The low temperature was expected to be 24, with a north wind around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

The total nighttime snow and sleet accumulation was projected at less than one inch.

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities was reporting no outages in its service area at midnight.

The S.C. Highway Patrol was reporting one collision in The T&D Region on Friday night. It occurred on Old State Road in Calhoun County at 8:15 p.m.

The weather system was moving to the east, bringing some icy conditions along the coast primarily from Charleston north. It was expected to move offshore during the morning.

