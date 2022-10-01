Ian brings rain, damage to region

Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines and dumped copious amounts of rain in the eastern end of Orangeburg County on Friday as it made landfall on the coast.

The rest of Orangeburg County and The T&D Region were largely spared from any significant problems.

The National Weather Service issued several damage reports from the storm. The damage included:

• Structural damage to a gas station in the Holly Hill area where a piece of a roof fell off

• Trees and power lines down on Old State Road in Holly Hill

• Trees down in the Santee, Vance and Eutawville areas between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

• Power lines down near Lodge Hall Street and Olin Road, about three miles south of Vance

• Trees down near Midway Road and Old State Road in Calhoun County

• Power lines down near the intersection of Blewer Road and Elder Branch Road in Cordova

• A tree fell on power lines along Stumphole Road near Elloree

Tri-County Electric Cooperative reported 42 customers without power Saturday morning in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. Power had been largely restored for Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities and Dominion Energy customers.

Rain was plentiful.

A rain gauge on Fountain Lake Drive in Eutawville recorded 5.22 inches. That was the highest two-day total reported in the Midlands, according to totals recorded by Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network weather volunteers from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1.

Other rainfall totals in the T&D Region:

• 5.15 inches about two miles east of Santee

• 4.68 inches at Dantzler Farms near Vance

• 4.22 inches about five miles west of Elloree

• 3.99 inches about three miles east of St. Matthews

• 3.88 inches about seven miles west of Santee

• 3.52 inches about two miles west of Elloree

• 2.26 inches at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

• 2.2 inches about five miles northwest of Orangeburg

• 2.10 inches about four miles east of Swansea in Calhoun County

• 2 inches about four miles northeast of Cope

• 1.89 inches about .2 miles southeast of Ehrhardt

• 1.8 inches about five miles east of North

• 1.17 inches about two miles north of Denmark

• 1 inch about three miles west of Denmark

The Orangeburg Municipal Airport reported maximum sustained winds of 24 mph and the strongest reported wind gust was 41 mph. Tropical storm force winds are 39 mph.

All rivers in the area are expected to remain below flood stage.

The week ahead is going to have delightful weather just in time for the 111th Orangeburg County Fair.

Abundant sunshine will prevail with high temperatures generally in the 70s and lows in the 50s through Friday. There is no chance of rain forecast during this time period.