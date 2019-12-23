Dolls and dinosaurs are filling the Christmas lists of children across The T&D Region.
Whether they will be making baby sisters laugh or tearing open presents, children say they are anticipating Christmas and all the joy it brings.
Da’Yani Montgomery, 5
Montgomery really likes Santa Claus’ generosity and how he loves children all over the world.
“Santa is nice because he brings us all the toys,” she said.
What does she want this year?
“A Barbie Dream House and a doll baby,” Montgomery said.
She said she’s going to have a cookie and milk waiting for Santa, who’ll likely have to get in her house another way since she doesn’t have a chimney.
“He can get in with the door by being really quiet,” she said.
Trevor Edwards, 6
Edwards has a pretty big wish list for Santa.
“I want a drum with a camera on it, a scooter and a hoverboard,” he said.
Santa will have cookies and milk waiting for him once he’s down the chimney, Edwards said. But he has his own plans to eat chicken later in the day.
What else does he do on Christmas Day?
“Play with my brother and eat with my family,” he said.
Claire Reed, 6
Reed doesn’t want much for Christmas, but dolls and all of their necessary accessories top her list of most desired toys.
“I want a doll baby and doll baby clothes,” she said.
Santa will have cookies and milk to munch on while he delivers her gifts, she said.
Reed said she looks forward to spending time with her family and eating her own “cake and ice cream” on Christmas day.
Jaycion Brothers, 5
Brothers wants a toy gun, Nintendo Switch games and a dog for Christmas.
After all, he has enough cats.
“I really want a cat, but I’ve already got two cats,” he said.
Santa will be rewarded for his hard work in delivering Brothers’ gifts.
“He’ll probably eat like six cookies get a cup of milk. Then he’s going to get one more cookie and that’s it,” Brothers said.
How’s Santa going to get in his house?
“I may have to put my tree outside. No, Santa Claus will just come ring the doorbell because we’ve got door bells, and we can wake up and see who it is. I’ll keep my mouth closed so I won’t tell nobody I saw Santa Claus,” Brothers said.
Tayla Clemons, 6
Santa will have to drop by the makeup and jewelry department to fill Clemons’ wish list.
“I want a lip gloss maker and a bracelet. I also want a hoverboard. I only want three things,” Clemons said.
Santa will be treated to an interesting mix of refreshments when he reaches her home.
“He’ll have cookies and milk and pizza,” said Clemons, who also enjoys cookies made in the shape of “Christmas trees and gingerbread houses.”
Clemons said Santa will go through the chimney but if he gets stuck, “he’s going to come to my door.”
Sawyer Davis, 6
Davis has everything from stuffed animals to big toy cars on his Christmas list.
“I want a monster truck, a Transformer, a race car and a teddy bear,” he said.
What will Santa have to munch on for his hard work?
“Cookies and milk if my mom lets me do it,” said Davis, who personally likes “cookies with vanilla cream.”
He isn’t worried about Santa getting stuck in the chimney while making his delivery.
“He’ll use his reindeer to help him,” Davis said.
Each year he wants the Christmas delivery to be a surprise.
“I stay in my bed until everybody else is awake, but normally my big brother calls me to come down,” he said.
Aziyah Myers, 5
Myers has a somewhat unique Christmas list ready for Santa.
“I want a toy unicorn, toy dolls, L.O.L. dolls and a rabbit,” she said.
Santa will have cookies and milk waiting for him at the Myers household, where Aziyah will be waiting.
“I’ll be drinking some hot chocolate and eating Christmas pancakes,” she said.
Anna McGriff, 5
McGriff loves animals, but she also loves dolls, some of which she will have on her Christmas list this year, along with small stuffed animals with big adorable eyes.
“They’re Beanie Boos. They have big eyes and they have fur, and then they’re good to sleep with. I sleep with them some nights,” said McGriff, who also wants “bobblehead and L.O.L. dolls.”
Santa and his reindeer will all have something to eat when they get to her house.
“There will be cookies and milk and then we have carrots for the reindeers. I like reindeer,” she said.
Santa will come through the chimney and likely have no problem getting through the tight spot.
“He’ll push his way out,” but will to be very quiet because “the Christmas tree is right by my mommy and daddy’s door,” McGriff said.
Zionna Carmon, 5
It won’t be hard for Santa to determine that Carmon is a big fan of Minnie Mouse.
“I want a Minnie Mouse car, a Minnie Mouse kitchen, a L.O.L. toy and a pretend teacher board,” she said.
Carmon loves her family and looks forward to enjoying their company when Christmas arrives.
“I just make my little baby sister laugh. She laughs so much! I spend time with my family, and I just have fun. Sometimes it is freezing and I make snowballs and snowmen. Sometimes I just share,” Carmon said.
The 5-year-old will indeed be sharing with Santa when he arrives on Christmas morning.
“There will be cookies and milk and carrot for the reindeer. He’s just going to knock on the door since I don’t have a chimney,” Camron said.
Zander Weatherford, 6
Born on Dec. 4, Weatherford already has his share of presents, but he still looks forward to Christmas.
“I want a dinosaur set that has a gate and trees with it, blocks that are soft, a toy store and a horse. I also want a toy reindeer that has a carrot with it. That’s all,” he said.
Santa will have an interesting snack waiting for him at the Weatherford household.
“Carrots and probably some cabbage, too. I’m going to be hungry, so there will be cabbage for me, too,” Weatherford said.
Santa won’t have a problem getting in.
“I have a door. He can walk in it. But if my door’s locked, he’ll probably get in with his magic,” he said.
He looks forward to two simple things at Christmas time.
“Playing with my sister and having Christmas dinner,” he said.
Cedric Pertilla, 6
Pertilla’s Christmas list is pretty simple
“I want a remote control car and a four-wheeler,” Pertilla said.
He said he’ll have cookies and milk waiting for Santa.
Willie Oliver, 6
Oliver loves animals. His Christmas list is full of them.
“I want toy dinosaurs, toy bulls with the long horns, toy tigers and toy lions,” he said.
Santa will have a little bit more than the standard milk and cookies to eat once he gets to Oliver’s home.
“He’ll have turkey. My dad has to catch a turkey,” Oliver said.
He has his Christmas plans pretty much set.
“I celebrate and then I get some cookies,” he said.
Anaya Rai, 5
Rai has an eclectic mix of items on her Christmas list.
“I want a scooter and a Barbie house, a big one. I also want one L.O.L. doll. I really want two for my sister, too. I would also like some art supplies and a new desk,” Rai said.
Santa will have cookies and milk to eat when he arrives at her home through the chimney.
Makayla Miller, 6
Miller wants lots of toys for Christmas.
“It’s fun for Santa Claus to come. I want a Frisbee and a L.O.L. doll. I wish I could get two of them,” she said, noting that she will set out cookies and milk for Santa’s arrival.
Miller said there are many ways to spend the Christmas holiday.
“Sometimes you could have your birthday on Christmas, and you could celebrate that and celebrate presents. You have to get up very, very early, and you’re still going to be kind of sleepy,” Miller said.
Aidan Brown, 5
Brown is looking forward to eating and playing on Christmas Day, but he is also anticipating getting everything from a jacket to a Batman toy.
“I would like a Batman toy with the Joker and the Robin, a new PlayStation for my brother and six jackets that say ‘Love’ on them because I’ve got six people in my family,” Brown said.
He has put much thought on what he will feed Santa when he comes.
“Milk and cookies, but I might give him cake instead of the cookies,” Brown said.
Geraldine Beltran, 5
Beltran is looking for two items under the tree when Christmas comes.
“I want a Barbie and a dog,” she said.
Once Santa gets through the chimney, he won’t have the standard milk with his sweets.
“He’ll have cookies and coffee,” Beltran said.
