'I was so overjoyed': Habitat dedicates 90th home for mother, her two children

Charlene Nkhata was overcome with joy at having her dream of homeownership finally come true for her and two children during the dedication of a Christian housing ministry’s 90th home.
The home dedication at 985 Nance St. in Orangeburg earlier this month was part of Edisto Habitat for Humanity’s continued mission to provide affording housing in the community.
“I was so overjoyed. I had been out of work since 2015. I had to get on disability after suffering from my third round of Bell's palsy. That third attack weakened me so bad it put me out of work. It's been six years that I had to resign from the job that I loved,” Nkhata said.
“I was a social worker with the OCAB Head Start program. The work that I loved to do so much I had to walk away from because I was too sick to work, but being able to buy a home is really overwhelming. I'm just honored to be a recipient,” she said.
Nkhata is the mother of Gabriel, 21, and Amelia, 17.
EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said the family was a joy to work with.
"They're lovely. They're absolutely elated to be in their new home. It was truly a blessing to be able to work with them, just amazing people. They're very kind and hard-working people," she said.
The home is located near the Orangeburg County Community Park, which EHFH named in honor of its co-founder, Michael G. Salley Jr., and dedicated in 2019.
“We are thankful for the contributions of our many faithful supporters and our new partners, the USDA 502 Program and Southern Eastern Housing, for helping to make the dream of owning a simple, decent home a reality,” Burgoyne said.
“We are also grateful to all the wonderful volunteers who so willingly give of their time and their talent to help another family have a home. Thank you to Lowe’s for their support on the International Woman’s Build Week and to all local businesses and churches for their continued support,” she said.
The next Habitat home will be built in August.
“And we are working also with our Brush with Kindness program launched this past summer in conjunction with Carpenters for Christ to build ramps in our community. We'll be doing that in our community this summer as well," Burgoyne said.
Habitat for Humanity's A Brush with Kindness is a program which helps to preserve homeownership by partnering with homeowners to restore and maintain a safe and decent place to live.
"We're still actively participating in the Cost of Home program launched in June of 2019 in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity International for housing advocacy. We stay pretty busy,” Burgoyne said.
“Our Homestore is available for donations and for shoppers. We're doing great. There's been a lot of donations. It's good, and I think people have been more comfortable coming out and doing things,” she said.
Nkhata praised the team of volunteers who worked on her home, those who Burgoyne said tirelessly give of their “time, energy and love.”
“Those people are a true godsend. They were building in the rain, they were building when the sun was blazing. You have to be dedicated, and I thank God for the volunteers. Ms. Jessica is such a role model. She sets the example of what it means to be diligent,” Nkhata said. “She’s certainly an asset to the agency, and I love her dearly.”
Burgoyne said volunteers are being sought for the next home build.
“We are able to have volunteers again in our store and on our build sites within reason. We’re still just being cautious. We’re trying to get back to normal as best we can, whatever that looks like,” she said.
In the meantime, Nkhata said she is happy to have completed her home ownership journey.
“It took some time, but it was worth the wait. It is possible I just had to stick to it,” she said.
For more information on EHFH, or to make a contribution, individuals can call the office at 803-536-2300.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD