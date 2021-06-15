'I was so overjoyed': Habitat dedicates 90th home for mother, her two children

Charlene Nkhata was overcome with joy at having her dream of homeownership finally come true for her and two children during the dedication of a Christian housing ministry’s 90th home.

The home dedication at 985 Nance St. in Orangeburg earlier this month was part of Edisto Habitat for Humanity’s continued mission to provide affording housing in the community.

“I was so overjoyed. I had been out of work since 2015. I had to get no disability after suffering from my third round of Bell's palsy. That third attack weakened me so bad it put me out of work. It's been six years that I had to resign from the job that I loved,” Nkhata said.

“I was a social worker with the OCAB Head Start program. The work that I loved to do so much I had to walk away from because I was too sick to work, but being able to buy a home is really overwhelming. I'm just honored to be a recipient,” she said.

Nkhata is the mother of Gabriel, 21, and Amelia, 17.

EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said the family was a joy to work with.

"They're lovely. They're absolutely elated to be in their new home. It was truly a blessing to be able to work with them, just amazing people. They're very kind and hard-working people," she said.