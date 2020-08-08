‘I was scared I was going to die’: Chamber of Commerce chairman blessed to be alive after COVID struggle

Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Daryl Cate feels blessed to still be alive after struggling with the coronavirus.
"I was scared I was going to die," Cate wrote in an interview conducted by email, since speaking is still too difficult for him.
"I'm very blessed to still have my life. I plan on living it,” he said.
After a month in the hospital, Cate was finally able to go home on July 29. He’s still in the process of recovery.
"I'm still very weak, have some difficulty breathing, have a cough, have severe headaches, have a bad rash over most of my body ... all symptoms of the COVID," he said. "My doctor says it can take weeks or even months to fully recover. There is also a chance of permanent lung and liver damage.
“I'm just taking it a day at a time."
Cate says on a scale of 1-10, his battle with COVID has been a 9.
"This has been physically, mentally, emotionally and financially difficult," he said. "This virus is not a hoax!!!"
"I am blessed to have been able to survive it so far," he said. "Many people were not so lucky. So I tell people to wear your mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing. The life you save may be someone that you love."
It all started about a month ago for Cate when he began to experience flu-like symptoms: fever, chills, aches. He also lost his sense of taste and smell.
"I immediately self-quarantined," he said.
Cate, the owner of The Garden Gate Florist, said “I have no idea how I had become infected, but I did find out after the fact that a couple of families that I had met with for funeral flowers had tested positive for COVID as well. According to my doctor, it is easily transmissible."
The symptoms lasted for about five days and under doctor's advice, Cate took Tylenol for the fever and drank lots of fluids and got plenty of rest.
"After five days, I started developing a cough," he said. "The cough got progressively worse. On the morning of day seven, I started having difficulty breathing."
"Within a few hours, I was struggling to breathe," he continued. "I ended up calling 911 for an ambulance. Ambulance arrived, put me on oxygen and transported me to the emergency room at RMC (Regional Medical Center)."
Cate's arrival at the emergency room served as a “real wake-up call” to the seriousness of COVID-19.
"The ER was completely overwhelmed with patients," he said. "People lining the halls in wheelchairs and gurneys."
"The EMTs transferred me from a gurney to a wheelchair and left me in the hall to wait for evaluation," he said. "The sight of all the people waiting in lines was heartbreaking."
"Still struggling to breathe, I told the triage nurse. She said she would get to me as soon as she could," Cate said.
"I could see they were overwhelmed," he said. "They finally took my vitals, did a COVID test and started an IV. My oxygen levels were very low. They upped the oxygen that I was receiving and said they needed to do a chest X-ray."
Tests confirmed he had COVID-19 and X-rays came back showing pneumonia.
"The doctor came and told me the results and said they would be admitting me for treatment but that they had no rooms available," he said. "They kept me in a treatment room in the ER for three days until a room was available upstairs. The initial treatment in the ER was standard procedure for COVID patients: antibiotic, vitamin c, zinc and fluids."
Cate said RMC's ER staff “saved my life.”
"I met with the infectious disease doctor just prior to transferring me upstairs," Cate said. "The treatment protocol was changed because I was told it was ineffective. I was put on remdesivir and dexamethasone, which have shown great effectiveness with COVID-19."
Cate said after two doses of remdesivir, he was told that the hospital supply had been exhausted and they were trying to get more to continue his treatment.
"I was told five doses were recommended," he said.
"After a few days, it became apparent that the medicine wouldn't be available," Cate said. "During this time, I was on oxygen continually. I started meeting with respiratory to try and ween me off the oxygen and get my lungs back to working."
While the virus was physically taxing, Cate says it was also emotionally trying.
"The typical day at RMC was lonely and boring," he said. "I had asked on Facebook for some coloring books and markers to help be creative and pass the time."
Before long, people dropped off books, magazines, word search puzzles, snacks and items to help him pass the time.
"Because our doors were to remain open, the sights and sounds on the COVID floor were troubling," he said. "The constant alarms, codes, people crying or screaming in distress were heart-wrenching.”
"I used my phone to help play music to help drown it out in order to sleep," Cate said. "I was very lucky, because I was still mentally capable. The nurses said that many COVID patients get very confused and disoriented."
During the 13-day stay, Cate said he had plenty of time for prayer, meditation and self-reflection.
"You can't go through an experience like this and NOT be changed," he said. "I was very blessed to have friends that checked on me every single day."
"They let me know I wasn't alone," he said. "Loneliness is a tough thing when you are isolated in the hospital for two weeks. Because of the safety protocols, you almost feel like a pariah. So human contact becomes a strong need."
Cate tried to do as much as he could to stay mentally active.
"I needed to feel productive," Cate said. "As a business owner and community volunteer, staying productive is a part of who I am."
To pass the time, he checked email and communicated daily with his business.
"Once I had symptoms and tested positive for COVID, I asked my employees to get tested as well," he said. "While I was in the hospital, two of my employees tested positive. Two were negative. We had to close the shop."
Since then, the business has been professionally cleaned and disinfected. He hopes to return soon, probably with limited hours at first.
"I look forward to resuming my work with the Chamber of Commerce as well. I believe strongly in the community. Even stronger now,” Cate said.
He praised the community's support during this time.
"I'm going to try to pay it forward," he said. "This experience has truly taught me a lot. The need for kindness and empathy is even more important than ever."
"I just hope I can do my part so others may not have to go through this."
