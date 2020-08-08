‘I was scared I was going to die’: Chamber of Commerce chairman blessed to be alive after COVID struggle

During the 13-day stay, Cate said he had plenty of time for prayer, meditation and self-reflection.

"You can't go through an experience like this and NOT be changed," he said. "I was very blessed to have friends that checked on me every single day."

"They let me know I wasn't alone," he said. "Loneliness is a tough thing when you are isolated in the hospital for two weeks. Because of the safety protocols, you almost feel like a pariah. So human contact becomes a strong need."

Cate tried to do as much as he could to stay mentally active.

"I needed to feel productive," Cate said. "As a business owner and community volunteer, staying productive is a part of who I am."

To pass the time, he checked email and communicated daily with his business.

"Once I had symptoms and tested positive for COVID, I asked my employees to get tested as well," he said. "While I was in the hospital, two of my employees tested positive. Two were negative. We had to close the shop."

Since then, the business has been professionally cleaned and disinfected. He hopes to return soon, probably with limited hours at first.