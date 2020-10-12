‘I want to see my teachers and friends’: Orangeburg County elementary students return to classrooms

Elementary schools throughout Orangeburg County came back to life Monday, with some students returning to the classroom for the first time since March 13.
Parent Tanisha Elmore said the Orangeburg County School District made the return to in-person instruction safe.
“I am comfortable with my decision with sending Brielle back to in-person instruction," Elmore said. "I noticed the precautions they set up with the Plexiglas and six-feet distancing, the teachers having to wear masks. I feel like she will be fine."
She also praised Marshall Elementary School Principal Dyisha Taylor for preparing parents with a short video about how the children would receive in-person instruction.
"I look forward to her getting more in-person instruction," Elmore said. "I feel like teachers will be able to help her more."
Virtual learning was a challenge at first, she said.
"Over the weeks it has gotten easier for her and myself," Elmore said.
Elmore's daughter, Brielle Murray, is in the fourth grade at Marshall.
"I am happy about it because I want to see my teachers and my friends," Murray said. "I also need to see them in person so I can learn more and get a better education."
The absence has been hard.
"It has been kind of lonely," she said.
Brielle’s favorite class of the day was math.
"We learned about the midpoint," she said.
District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, "It was wonderful to see children back in our classrooms today.
"Our teachers and support staff members did a great job creating safe and engaging learning environments for their students learning virtually and in-person."
Deloris Gibbs, the grandmother of Elloree first-grader Londyn Gibbs, says she is happy her granddaughter is receiving in-person instruction.
Support Local Journalism
"I am excited because it will give her a chance to meet her teacher," Gibbs said. "She is at a young age where she pays more attention at school. I just feel like it is better for her learning experience. Hopefully they can get back hands-on with the kids."
Gibbs said Londyn, who is 6 years old, was doing well learning from home.
"I think it is OK for them to do both (in-person and virtual) so they can have the experience of both," Gibbs said.
Gibbs said Londyn told her that she, “had a good day but that it was boring.”
"There were not that many kids in her class,' she said. “She thought her teacher was nice and she liked being with her teacher."
Orangeburg County School District students are returning to in-person instruction in phases.
Students with special needs came back a few weeks ago.
The district has not yet set a return date for middle and high school students.
The district is using a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning for the children who choose to return to school.
Students with last names beginning with the letters A-K attend school on Monday and Tuesday and students with last names J-Z attend in-person on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a virtual day for all students.
Each classroom has Plexiglas shields with desks spread out six feet apart.
Each child will be provided with face shields and masks and school faculty and staff will wear masks daily.
Faculty and staff will have their temperatures checked. Parents and guardians will be encouraged to check their children’s temperatures before they come to school in-person.
Movement is limited within schools. Students will receive all instruction in the classroom and lunch will be provided in the classroom. Special activities will also be provided in the classroom.
The schools will be off-limits to visitors other than district personnel and parents will be able to make appointments if they need to see a staff member.
Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle to school for in-person learning as water fountains will be closed.
Each school also has a self-contained isolation room where students who start exhibiting symptoms will go if they start complaining of illness.
Parents have had a choice of allowing their children to return to a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning, or remaining solely with virtual learning for now.
It is estimated that more than half of the district's children will remain in virtual learning through at least Jan. 15.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.