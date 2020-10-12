‘I want to see my teachers and friends’: Orangeburg County elementary students return to classrooms

The absence has been hard.

"It has been kind of lonely," she said.

Brielle’s favorite class of the day was math.

"We learned about the midpoint," she said.

District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, "It was wonderful to see children back in our classrooms today.

"Our teachers and support staff members did a great job creating safe and engaging learning environments for their students learning virtually and in-person."

Deloris Gibbs, the grandmother of Elloree first-grader Londyn Gibbs, says she is happy her granddaughter is receiving in-person instruction.

"I am excited because it will give her a chance to meet her teacher," Gibbs said. "She is at a young age where she pays more attention at school. I just feel like it is better for her learning experience. Hopefully they can get back hands-on with the kids."

Gibbs said Londyn, who is 6 years old, was doing well learning from home.

"I think it is OK for them to do both (in-person and virtual) so they can have the experience of both," Gibbs said.