‘I think we made a difference’: Connor says volatile Afghan mission worthwhile

T&D, May 26, 2008
Bill Connor knew that the War on Terror was not going to be won in one year, but he believes that 365 days spent training an embattled police force in Afghanistan is a major stride in the long journey toward peace and liberty.
The attorney from Orangeburg embarked on what he considered a worthwhile mission in May 2007 as a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard. The now-lieutenant colonel served as team leader of an infantry advisory team as part of the 218th Infantry Brigade.
After returning home on May 13, the Orangeburg resident reflects on a mission he said created impressive change amid the ever-present threat of mortar attacks, improvised explosive devices and suicide bombs.
The dangerous southern Afghan region was the area from which Connor and other National Guard forces from South Carolina worked to advise the Afghan National Army. The mission quickly turned into a police advisory mission.
"We took over the police mission when the police were getting killed by the hundreds every week. Within a couple of months of embedding ourselves in the policing and working with the Army, you stopped seeing police being massacred," Connor said. "We were able to stand up, and a lot of gains were made in both the army and police force throughout the country, particularly in the southern region."
Firefights were among the incidences he and his team had to prepare for in their fight against the Taliban, the group of fundamentalist insurgents who generally produce their most intense attacks from the mountainous terrain in Afghanistan.
"A lot was going on at all times. As far as what you saw, it may have been weeks before any sort of incident. Sometimes they can somewhat close together. You just never know. Every time you step outside the wire, you prepare to get hit. There were quite a number (of suicide bombers) in the southern region," he said, noting that the Humvees were generally well protected against the violent blasts of bombs and IEDs.
"The soldiers are going through a well-deserved rest right now. They went out to some of the most dangerous locations, but the policing was at rock bottom. Men weren't getting paid, there were no uniforms and they didn't know how to fight back. They (police) were purposely targeted by the Taliban," said Connor, noting that his team's work was not in vain.
"We worked on getting the proper recruitment and standards. We moved the baton a sizable length while we were over there. The baton still has a long way to go, but I think one of the things we figured out was that the police are the key to winning this war," Connor said.
He said the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan is warranted in making advances in the War on Terror.
"We have no choice; 9-11 was planned from Afghanistan, and al-Queda was primarily in Afghanistan. The Taliban supported al-Queda, and the suppressive tri-law state was diametrically opposed to everything we stand for. It was a matter of national security to go into Afghanistan. I know there's been a lot of debate about Iraq, but I'd rather just focus right now on Afghanistan," he said.
"We have shown our enemies that we are willing to fight back and not give up. This is quite important because the Taliban thought we were weak. ... There's been a lot of criticism of (President) Bush and the administration, but I think it's important for people to keep in mind that we had to fight back. We have done that, and we have shown that we are willing to take casualties," Connor said. "It's not that we wanted casualties, but we were willing to protect our interests."
Connor said he is thankful that he and his fellow team members returned home safely from the mission.
"In many ways, it's made us better people and possibly more humble. We had to be in a location without freedoms and no security. Our lives had to be in God's hands during that time. I just thank all the people in the T&D area for their support and prayers," he said.
"It's absolutely amazing how much more I appreciate America and what it has to offer."