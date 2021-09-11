‘I think we made a difference’: Connor says volatile Afghan mission worthwhile

Firefights were among the incidences he and his team had to prepare for in their fight against the Taliban, the group of fundamentalist insurgents who generally produce their most intense attacks from the mountainous terrain in Afghanistan.

"A lot was going on at all times. As far as what you saw, it may have been weeks before any sort of incident. Sometimes they can somewhat close together. You just never know. Every time you step outside the wire, you prepare to get hit. There were quite a number (of suicide bombers) in the southern region," he said, noting that the Humvees were generally well protected against the violent blasts of bombs and IEDs.

"The soldiers are going through a well-deserved rest right now. They went out to some of the most dangerous locations, but the policing was at rock bottom. Men weren't getting paid, there were no uniforms and they didn't know how to fight back. They (police) were purposely targeted by the Taliban," said Connor, noting that his team's work was not in vain.

"We worked on getting the proper recruitment and standards. We moved the baton a sizable length while we were over there. The baton still has a long way to go, but I think one of the things we figured out was that the police are the key to winning this war," Connor said.