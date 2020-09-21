‘I missed my university’: Hundreds of students return to Claflin, South Carolina State

Isaiah Griffin knows that parties and inviting friends over to play video games are things of the past, but he is happy to be among the students who have returned to Orangeburg’s universities.
Griffin is among the approximately 450 students who returned to Claflin University this past weekend, while South Carolina State welcomed approximately 200 students back to its campus Sept. 19-21.
Griffin, a senior, said he is excited about being back, even though there’s a new set of safety rules, including social distancing and mask-wearing requirements.
“I wasn’t worried at all. The emotion that I had the most was definitely excitement. I missed my university, especially being a senior. I just couldn’t wait to get back to the atmosphere, my professors, my friends, the university,” the 21-year-old said.
"Claflin is doing a phenomenal job of keeping us safe. That move-in process was one of the most seamless processes I’ve ever seen in my life. So I definitely trusted my university that they would keep us safe," he said.
Griffin added, “I can say that so far it’s been pretty good. Just walking around campus and seeing the students outside and just happy to be here. Students going to the cafeteria, picking up their food. Everyone has their face masks on.
“You have a lot of the six feet markers on the ground. We have a mask mandate and things of that nature. So we’re definitely taking the proper precautions. Everyone here is pretty excited to be here. So it’s been great so far.”
Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack said the university has made safety a priority not just for students, but faculty and staff.
“That’s why we delayed our opening. We started school on Aug. 10. We were intentional about outlining our strategy to make sure that we had everything in place to ensure that we could welcome the students back as safely as possible. So we’ve invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in (personal protective equipment and) technology equipment for students’ safety and healthy return,” Warmack said.
Only about one-fifth of the student body is returning, he said. “Everyone has single residence hall rooms. We will have asynchronous and synchronized learning happening in the classroom.”
Warmack said some of the students who move back will still be able to do their work virtually.
“So we’ve put a lot of effort and strategy into our plans and our move back in transition. We tested every student before they even parked their cars in the parking lot. Out of 400 students, we had a less than 1 percent positive test rate,” Warmack said
The president said some students will continue to learn virtually from home.
“Part of that is making sure that we have the capacity not just here on the campus, but also the City of Orangeburg. Is the community ready to welcome that many students back to the community? But then also, too, (it’s about) ensuring that our policies and procedures and instructions are in order,” he said.
Majayla Page, a senior at Claflin, said, “I know very secure protocol has definitely been set. There’s no visitation, and they’re very strict about that. … I’m very pleased with what has been going on.”
Page added, “We are all wearing masks, and I’m proud of all of my colleagues and peers for actually wearing their masks. So I’m very excited, and I just hope that we keep this up moving forward.”
Claflin junior Ronitra Wilson said, “It’s actually great to be back. Being back at home wasn’t the same as being back on Claflin’s campus. I’ve basically made Claflin and Orangeburg my new home. So it was like an extended vacation that I didn’t want to be on anymore.”
As far as the university’s safety protocols, she said, “They’re implementing everything really well. So my fears are lessened because I’m seeing the results and the actions that they’re taking.”
S.C. State President James Clark said approximately 200 students have returned to campus.
“The primary groups are some students that need access to special laboratory equipment and some student-athletes that need to be preparing for upcoming competitions,” Clark said.
Students coming back to live on campus must submit the results of a negative test.
“Then once they’re on campus, we do another test. Then after we test again, they’re quarantined and we try to get quick results. If someone ends up positive, then we quarantine them. I think the period is like two weeks.
“They have to stay quarantined until they get a negative test. They’re going to be kept in a totally different building. Food will be brought to them. They won’t be going out anywhere, but that’s pretty much how you really have to do it,” Clark said.
The president said the seriousness of the virus remains and an assessment will be made around Oct. 1 as to if, when and how many more students can be brought back.
“We’re going to be watching things closely. This is a very serious matter, and we’re learning with this group. But we wanted to make sure that things are kept in order. We’re really focusing on online now and keeping everyone as safe as possible and slowly working our way back in as safe a way as possible. We have to remember that we are part of a community.
“We look forward to getting to the place where we can have a full and vibrant campus but, at the same time, it has to be kept safe.”
S.C. State junior Javonni Ayers said she feels safe on campus.
“I wasn’t hesitant. I’m very confident in the university’s decision on who they brought back for just this semester. As SGA president, being a student leader in this pandemic is already tough enough, but I’m confident in the university’s decision that they made,” Ayers said.
She added, “You miss the student life, you miss seeing students walking all over campus and having that full-on engagement with them. But, like I said, I’m very confident in the decision they made … and I’m waiting for that time when we’re all back together.”
S.C. State senior Decobie Durant, who plays football, said he felt no hesitation about coming back.
“I actually was ready to get back. I felt like it was the best opportunity for me and my other teammates to get back so we can focus and be able to come out and play in the spring,” he said.
He said safety is a priority at the university.
“We have meetings just about every other day on Zoom, and they talk about how they are going to make sure that we’re safe and make sure that we do the right thing. We have to hold ourselves accountable and they’re going to stay on top of us as well,” Durant said.
S.C. State senior Jeremiah McFadden is happy about being back on campus and is taking the necessary measures to stay safe.
“Just being on campus, that atmosphere, helped me focus. I feel like it’s going to help me focus on my schoolwork more and focus on my SGA duties as well,” said McFadden, the chief of staff of the S.C. State Student Government Association.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.