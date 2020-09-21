‘I missed my university’: Hundreds of students return to Claflin, South Carolina State

“Then once they’re on campus, we do another test. Then after we test again, they’re quarantined and we try to get quick results. If someone ends up positive, then we quarantine them. I think the period is like two weeks.

“They have to stay quarantined until they get a negative test. They’re going to be kept in a totally different building. Food will be brought to them. They won’t be going out anywhere, but that’s pretty much how you really have to do it,” Clark said.

The president said the seriousness of the virus remains and an assessment will be made around Oct. 1 as to if, when and how many more students can be brought back.

“We’re going to be watching things closely. This is a very serious matter, and we’re learning with this group. But we wanted to make sure that things are kept in order. We’re really focusing on online now and keeping everyone as safe as possible and slowly working our way back in as safe a way as possible. We have to remember that we are part of a community.

“We look forward to getting to the place where we can have a full and vibrant campus but, at the same time, it has to be kept safe.”

S.C. State junior Javonni Ayers said she feels safe on campus.