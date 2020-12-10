‘I’m blessed to have my life’: Community rallies around Orangeburg woman after house fire

“We lost all of our clothes and shoes. I just thank God I wasn’t in there. I’ve still got my life. I’m blessed to have my life. I just celebrated my father’s 80th birthday right there in the park. I’m thankful just to be here, I really am,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin, who had back surgery on June 19 and is in therapy, has been out of work.

She is the daughter of Willie and Blanche Higgett, who also live in the community, along with Benjamin’s son, whose home sat beside his mother’s.

Benjamin’s home was special to her, particularly since it was something she finally owned with the help of her loving father. She is the mother of two and the grandmother of three.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I ended up going in an apartment when my kids were little. I always prayed and asked God, I said, ‘If my daddy gets me out this apartment, I’m going to kiss the ground because I’ll be owning my own.’ That’s what I did that year.

“I said, ‘God has answered my prayers.’ My daddy got me out that apartment and I owned my home. I still own my lot, my property there, but I thank God I wasn’t in the house when it caught fire,” she said.