‘I’m blessed to have my life’: Community rallies around Orangeburg woman after house fire

Jacqueline Benjamin wiped tears from her eyes as she stood near the charred remains of what was once her home. She realized how close she came to death.
Benjamin had not seen or smelled anything that would have caused alarm before setting off for the grocery store with her daughter the day before Thanksgiving.
It was going to be a normal day of shopping for holiday staples until she got the phone call. Her home was on fire.
“It wasn’t even an hour. It just stunned me because I had just left home. I don’t know how it happened,” Benjamin said.
She recalled the moments before she left, when she sent her grandson in the home to find her pocketbook.
“I went in there behind him because sometimes kids don’t look good for stuff. I went in there, but I didn’t smell anything. It was just normal,” Benjamin said. The pocketbook eventually turned up in her daughter’s home, which sits just behind hers.
“I came back out, we got in the car and we left. That’s when I went to Piggly Wiggly, and I got the call,” Benjamin said.
The fire completely destroyed her home, which sat off of Stilton Road in Orangeburg near the Nix-Stilton Community Park. She was staying in the home with her two young grandsons.
“We lost all of our clothes and shoes. I just thank God I wasn’t in there. I’ve still got my life. I’m blessed to have my life. I just celebrated my father’s 80th birthday right there in the park. I’m thankful just to be here, I really am,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin, who had back surgery on June 19 and is in therapy, has been out of work.
She is the daughter of Willie and Blanche Higgett, who also live in the community, along with Benjamin’s son, whose home sat beside his mother’s.
Benjamin’s home was special to her, particularly since it was something she finally owned with the help of her loving father. She is the mother of two and the grandmother of three.
“I ended up going in an apartment when my kids were little. I always prayed and asked God, I said, ‘If my daddy gets me out this apartment, I’m going to kiss the ground because I’ll be owning my own.’ That’s what I did that year.
“I said, ‘God has answered my prayers.’ My daddy got me out that apartment and I owned my home. I still own my lot, my property there, but I thank God I wasn’t in the house when it caught fire,” she said.
Willie Higgett said, “I am very grateful she’s still here. I’m just thankful she wasn’t home at the time. She’s still here along with me and my wife. So it’s a good thing. Everything will be all right.”
The 80-year-old said while the rebuilding process will not be overnight, it will not be impossible.
Benjamin is hopeful for the future despite life’s challenges, including the death of her older brother and her grandmother, who lived to be 100.
She has continued to pray and her family has stayed by her side.
“I never would be without food or clothes. Even though I couldn’t go out there to go to work and make my own and keep my bills up, I thank God for them,” Benjamin said.
While Benjamin still can’t bear to look at the remains of her home, she recalls a message she received from a lady she met at one of her therapy sessions.
“That lady was telling me, ‘Baby, you’ve just got better things coming. God’s got something bigger for you.’ I believe in my God. I’m grateful. I know I’ve got bigger things coming. I am blessed.
“My mother’s still here, my brothers and sisters. They pulled me through it with Thanksgiving. It wasn’t a sad thing,” she said.
The Nix-Stilton Community Improvement Organization is spearheading an emergency relief fund for Benjamin. An event is being held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Nix-Stilton Road Community Park located at 585 Stilton Road.
Harry Govan, a member of the Nix-Stilton CIO, said, “We’re asking for whatever people want to bring, clothing or monetary gifts, whatever. If you want to just come by and say a prayer, we appreciate whatever anyone can donate.”
“This is one of the reasons why we have a community organization. When things like this happen, we are here to serve the public. It was just an unfortunate thing, but we thank God Ms. Benjamin is still here. We thank God for life. We’re asking for everyone to please come out Saturday,” he said.
Items needed include pants sized 13 to 14, shoes sized 7 to 7-1/2 and sneakers sized 6-1/2. Financial contributions can also be made through the Cash App at username $Cortnie85.
For more information on the emergency relief fund, call 803-378-6564, 803-747-3422 or 803-614-3866.
