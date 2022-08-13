'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored

A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23.

Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.

"Every opportunity that I have to interact with a young person I take it as a meaningful experience; something that my kids can take into their future," Dean said at the annual school district convocation. "I love that. I am a superstar to them."

Dean said the students ask her why she keeps coming back to the classroom.

"I share with my kids so I can teach your kids and your grandkids and I can tell them all about you," Dean said. "They laugh, but I seriously mean that."

"I love what I do," Dean said. "I love this profession and I love my kids. I love Edisto High School."

Dean thanked the other teacher of the year finalists for their support.

"I am resting on your shoulders," she said. "You guys are amazing. You guys are wonderful."

Support Staff of the Year winner Grant offered God all the praise and for the individuals who have helped her along the way.

"It is truly about the children," she said.

Alternate Teacher of the Year was Whittaker Elementary School second-grade teacher Jasmine Jackson. The Alternate Support Staff of the Year was Lockett Elementary School Nurse Geri Dukes.

Both Dean and Grant received $5,000 each and Jackson and Dukes received $1,500 from Nissan of Orangeburg.

All four also will receive rings from Jostens commemorating their achievements.

"Thank you for what you do," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster told the teachers and support staff finalists. "Thank you for your impact. Thank you for changing the lives of children. The things we do for ourselves will die with us, but what we do for others will live for an eternity."

"Don't forget your greatness," OCSD Board Chair Ruby Edwards said. "That is what you represent. All our teachers across the district that is what you represent. As you go into 2022-2023 school year, know your impact and don't forget your greatness."

The other finalists for both teacher and support staff of the year also each received $500.

Additionally, the dealership will also have a Teacher Supply Closet that will be available to any county school district teacher. The supply closet for teachers will open at the dealership Aug. 22 and remain fully stocked throughout the year.

The dealership has consistently supported the school district over the years.

The other finalists for Teacher of the Year included:

Carlos Jenkins: Holly Hill Elementary

Amanda Fair-Coles: Dover Elementary

Monica Young: Howard Middle

The other finalists for Support Staff of the Year included:

Dallas Griffin: Bethune-Bowman Elementary School

Yvette Perryman-Brown: Robert E. Howard Middle

David Brown: Technology Center

Prior to the unveiling of the Teacher and Support Staff winners of the Year, Foster encouraged all the district's teachers to "know your impact."

“I want to remind you of the impact that you have," he said. "You are doing an outstanding job ... you’ve shown up at food giveaways, games, activities."

"You’re going above and beyond what you signed your contract for, and that’s because you didn’t sign it with ink, you signed it with your heart," Foster said.

OCSD students named first, second and third place MLK Oratory Competition winners Malachi Jean, Dilyn Berry, and Harlem Brown, respectively, reiterated the superintendent’s theme with a delivery of speeches directly to the impact of specific groups of employees.