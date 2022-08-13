 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored

A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23.

Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.

"Every opportunity that I have to interact with a young person I take it as a meaningful experience; something that my kids can take into their future," Dean said at the annual school district convocation. "I love that. I am a superstar to them."

Dean said the students ask her why she keeps coming back to the classroom.

"I share with my kids so I can teach your kids and your grandkids and I can tell them all about you," Dean said. "They laugh, but I seriously mean that."

‘We learn from other people's perspective’: Orangeburg County School District officials visit Tenn. school for O-W ideas

"I love what I do," Dean said. "I love this profession and I love my kids. I love Edisto High School."

Dean thanked the other teacher of the year finalists for their support.

"I am resting on your shoulders," she said. "You guys are amazing. You guys are wonderful."

Support Staff of the Year winner Grant offered God all the praise and for the individuals who have helped her along the way.

"It is truly about the children," she said.

Alternate Teacher of the Year was Whittaker Elementary School second-grade teacher Jasmine Jackson. The Alternate Support Staff of the Year was Lockett Elementary School Nurse Geri Dukes.

Both Dean and Grant received $5,000 each and Jackson and Dukes received $1,500 from Nissan of Orangeburg.

All four also will receive rings from Jostens commemorating their achievements.

"Thank you for what you do," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster told the teachers and support staff finalists. "Thank you for your impact. Thank you for changing the lives of children. The things we do for ourselves will die with us, but what we do for others will live for an eternity."

"Don't forget your greatness," OCSD Board Chair Ruby Edwards said. "That is what you represent. All our teachers across the district that is what you represent. As you go into 2022-2023 school year, know your impact and don't forget your greatness."

The other finalists for both teacher and support staff of the year also each received $500.

Additionally, the dealership will also have a Teacher Supply Closet that will be available to any county school district teacher. The supply closet for teachers will open at the dealership Aug. 22 and remain fully stocked throughout the year. 

The dealership has consistently supported the school district over the years.

The other finalists for Teacher of the Year included:

  • Carlos Jenkins: Holly Hill Elementary
  • Amanda Fair-Coles: Dover Elementary
  • Monica Young: Howard Middle

The other finalists for Support Staff of the Year included:

  • Dallas Griffin: Bethune-Bowman Elementary School
  • Yvette Perryman-Brown: Robert E. Howard Middle
  • David Brown: Technology Center
Prior to the unveiling of the Teacher and Support Staff winners of the Year, Foster encouraged all the district's teachers to "know your impact."

“I want to remind you of the impact that you have," he said. "You are doing an outstanding job ... you’ve shown up at food giveaways, games, activities."

"You’re going above and beyond what you signed your contract for, and that’s because you didn’t sign it with ink, you signed it with your heart," Foster said.

OCSD students named first, second and third place MLK Oratory Competition winners Malachi Jean, Dilyn Berry, and Harlem Brown, respectively, reiterated the superintendent’s theme with a delivery of speeches directly to the impact of specific groups of employees.

OCSD Grant

Whittaker Elementary teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

OCSD teachers, support staff of the year

Teachers of the Year

Bethune Bowman Elementary: Leah Camp

Bethune Bowman Middle/High: Juanita Gidron

Branchville High: Michaela Span

Brookdale Elementary: Tiffany Sanders

Carver Edisto Middle: Michael Horoski

Clark Middle: Dianderia Morgan

Cope Area Career Center: Carrie Showman

Dover Elementary: Amanda Fair-Coles

Edisto Elementary: Coreen Myers

Edisto High: Carol Dean

Edisto Primary: Lisa Felkel

Elloree Elementary: Kalin Halls

Holly Hill Elementary: Carlos Jenkins

Holly Hill Roberts Middle: Elaine Capers

Howard Middle: Monica Young

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary: Kolbi Tyler

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High: Vernell Robinson

Lake Marion High: LaTarsha Carter

Lake Marion Technology Center: Lawrence Shingler

Lockett Elementary: Lillie Dunning

Marshall Elementary: Lindsey Goodwin

Mellichamp Elementary: Audrey Bonnette

North Middle/High: Tracy Haigler

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High: Shalanda Mack

Rivelon Elementary: Joanna Gates

Sheridan Elementary: Isha Stokes

St. James-Gaillard Elementary: Frances Clayton

STAR Center: Christopher Glover

Technology Center: Teresa Brown

Vance-Providence Elementary: Michaela Evans

Whittaker Elementary: Jasmine Jackson

Support Staff of the Year

Bethune Bowman Elementary: Dallas Griffin

Bethune Bowman Middle/High: Tamika Tucker

Branchville High: Mamie Carson

Brookdale Elementary: Elizabeth Dunning

Carver Edisto Middle: Sonya Thompson

Clark Middle: Rose Brooks

Cope Area Career Center: Chelsea Hubbard

Dover Elementary: Lavone Pinckney

Edisto Elementary: Aldenise Simmons

Edisto High: Laquetta Gilmore

Edisto Primary: Sherrie Spigner

Elloree Elementary: Ella Keitt

Holly Hill Elementary: Ophelia Grant

Holly Hill Roberts Middle: James Jamison

Howard Middle: Yvette Perryman-Brown

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary: Erica Higgins-Myers

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High: Cathy Johnson

Lake Marion High: Tracy Pelzer

Lockett Elementary: Geri Dukes

Marshall Elementary: Avery Davis

Mellichamp Elementary: Roslyn Wannamaker

North Middle/High: Valeria Haynes

Refocus Academy: Vanessa Thomas

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High: Leon Jenkins

Rivelon Elementary: Diane Polite

Sheridan Elementary: DiMajah Gaters

St. James Gaillard Elementary: Renee Carson

STAR Center: Betty Jenkins

Technology Center: David Brown

Vance-Providence Elementary: Linda Smalls-Brown

Whittaker Elementary: Tiffany Grant

Maintenance: Reginald McNeil

Technology: Curtis Mack

