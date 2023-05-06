Judy Galuppo visited Orangeburg’s Festival of Roses for the first time Saturday. She fell in love with the city’s gardens.

She and her daughter drove up from Charleston to meet with her daughter's mother-in-law, Shelia Watts.

“It is a lot of fun,” Galuppo said. “I love the roses. I love the presentation. The grounds are absolutely stunning.”

“What a lovely little town is Orangeburg,” she said. “Everybody has been really respectful and out for a beautiful afternoon.”

Watts, who once lived in Orangeburg and plans to move back, said the roses were the big hit for her.

“I took a bunch of pictures. Everybody talks about the roses, but you have to see them in person,” she said.

Watts remembers coming to the festival years ago, but things have changed.

“It seems like there are much more vendors and much more variety,” Watts said. “I have been enjoying it. It is very safe and very pleasant.”

The family also enjoyed the food – 3 Cooks and a Miracle was a favorite.

“Oh my goodness what a blessing that was,” Galuppo said. “That was some good food.”

Galuppo encouraged people thinking about coming to the festival to do so.

“It is definitely worth it,” she said.

Crowds were plentiful at the 50th annual festival on Saturday, with event organizers saying was it a huge success. The festival continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. A communitywide church service is planned for 1:30 p.m. at the Centennial Park Stage.

Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said the crowd was huge.

“It has been a very good turnout,” McQuilla said. “Probably much bigger than last year. I don't think there is any doubt about that.”

“The weather has been great,” he said. “It is cool. It is overcast, so the sun hasn't been beaming down on folks and there is no rain to scare people away.”

Orangeburg resident Kahel Mack was attending his first Festival of Roses.

“We have just been enjoying the festivities and eating some of the good food, trying different stuff out,” Mack said. “We tried some of the curry chicken.”

Mack came to the festival with his wife, Janetta, and their kids. The kids were enjoying the bouncy houses.

“We didn't even know that it was going on,” Janetta Mack said. “We happened to pass by.”

It won't be the last time the family comes to the festival.

“It is good to get out of the house and get away. You don't have to go too far to be able to have fun,” he said.

Janetta agreed.

“It gives the kids something to do and it something positive for the community,” she said.

Patrick Simpson, 11, of Norway was enjoying a corn on the cob and some Italian ice.

“I have been getting food and playing games,” Simpson said. He enjoyed the bouncy house.

The next thing on his to-do list?

“I want to see the roses,” he said.

HDP Glass Gardens owner Patty Ward made her first appearance at the festival on Saturday. The Williston business creates birdbaths, feeders, plant stands and patio side tables.

“They are all made from upcycled glassware,” Ward said. “We are the thrift store queens. We do a lot of thrift store shopping.”

“I take something that once was well loved and create something that will be loved again,” she said.

The creations have unique names such as “Elegant Swan,” “Summer Blues Feeder,” “Queen Bee” and “Sunset.” The names are chosen due to sentimental value, such as “Survive,” which is a pink-colored bird feeder honoring Ward's sister and her aunt, who both are breast cancer survivors.

Orangeburg native Kimberly Thomas, owner of Self Care Self Love Oasis, was selling her wares for the first time at the festival.

“It has been a pretty good experience,” Thomas said. “I will definitely be back next year.”

The store provides products such as body butters, sugar scrubs, lotions and soaps.

“Everything is all natural,” Thomas said. “All is homemade and no chemicals.”

Thomas has come out to the festival many times as a visitor and said the crowds have been larger this year.

“It gets your name out there and provides an opportunity to socialize and build different connections and network," she said. She has an online store: www.selfcareselfloveoasis.com.