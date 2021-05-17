‘I like to read because it is fun’: O6 Foundation sends children home with books

Students in virtual school will also be able to participate in the book fair program as well, Walter said.

"The partnership we have with the Original Six Foundation is invaluable in so many ways," Walter said. Haley “has been very good to her hometown and the surrounding areas."

In addition to Bamberg County, the fair will also be held in Barnwell, Florence, Kershaw, Marion, Richland and Union counties at schools that have been determined as high poverty areas by the South Carolina Department of Education.

The program is providing summer reading books to students in 16 schools in the state’s highest-need areas. The program will reach over 1,250 students in K5 to ensure they are prepared to enter the first grade.

“Students who can’t read by the third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school. That’s why these libraries are so important,” said Nikki Haley, founder and chair of the O6 Foundation.

“We’re telling these kids they matter, we’ve got their back and we are going to make sure they have the tools they need to succeed,” she said.

O6 Foundation Program Director Nick Washington said the goal is to make sure students have access to books on a regular basis and to inspire reading at a young age.