‘I like to read because it is fun’: O6 Foundation sends children home with books

BAMBERG – Richard Carroll Elementary School kindergarten student C.G. Saitz had a bag full of books tucked under his arm, ready to travel to new lands and explore new adventures.
“I like to read because it is fun,” Saitz said Monday morning. “I can also learn new words.”
He attended the inaugural Original Six Foundation (O6 Foundation) 2021 My First Library Book Fair held at the school.
Two of the 10 books Saitz received addressed topics of personal interest.
One, “Hungry, Hungry Monsters,” asks the question: “What do hungry monsters like to eat?”
Saitz got the book because he also likes to eat when he is hungry.
Another adventure is the book “Snow Friends.”
“I like to build snow,” Saitz said.
He also likes to read.
“One day I picked out a ‘Pete the Cat’ book out of the library and I almost read the WHOLE book!” he said. “It was like 20 or 21 pages. I only missed two or one word.”
Kindergarten student Alyssa Collins was also excited to see where the books would take her.
One was a “Max and Ruby Celebrate Easter” activity and coloring book and another was “My Little Pony: The Perfect Pear.”
Collins said she was excited about the book fair and reading because, “I get to learn.”
Saitz and Collins were among the 124 K5 students at Richard Carroll Elementary and Denmark-Olar Elementary schools to receive books during the book fair.
Each child picked 10 books they like to help promote reading at home throughout the summer.
About 1,330 books were distributed: 930 at Richard Carroll and 400 at Denmark-Olar.
The book fair focused on early childhood literacy and is aimed at laying the groundwork for reading proficiency in Bamberg County.
The Original Six Foundation (O6 Foundation) was started by former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley, who is a Bamberg native and Orangeburg Preparatory Schools graduate.
Richard Carroll Elementary partnered with the O6 Foundation about six years ago. The foundation helps fund the school's after-school program.
Richard Carroll Elementary School Principal Stacey Walter said “it means everything” for the O6 Foundation to provide books for children to start their own libraries.
“You can't do anything else if you can't read,” she said.
Walter is hoping the books will get more parents involved in reading to their children at home.
Students in virtual school will also be able to participate in the book fair program as well, Walter said.
"The partnership we have with the Original Six Foundation is invaluable in so many ways," Walter said. Haley “has been very good to her hometown and the surrounding areas."
In addition to Bamberg County, the fair will also be held in Barnwell, Florence, Kershaw, Marion, Richland and Union counties at schools that have been determined as high poverty areas by the South Carolina Department of Education.
The program is providing summer reading books to students in 16 schools in the state’s highest-need areas. The program will reach over 1,250 students in K5 to ensure they are prepared to enter the first grade.
“Students who can’t read by the third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school. That’s why these libraries are so important,” said Nikki Haley, founder and chair of the O6 Foundation.
“We’re telling these kids they matter, we’ve got their back and we are going to make sure they have the tools they need to succeed,” she said.
O6 Foundation Program Director Nick Washington said the goal is to make sure students have access to books on a regular basis and to inspire reading at a young age.
“It is pivotal that kids are able to read at the third-grade level by the third grade,” Washington said. “We are giving them the skills early on to continue that process.”
Washington said the books are free and are chosen by the students, making them more personal.
O6 Foundation Executive Director Nicki Hood said the book fair aims to instill “a joy of reading and a love of learning.”
“By sending these kids home with books over the summer, we are teaching them that they matter and that we care about them and that we are proud of them,” Hood said.
Established in 2016, by South Carolina Future Minds, the My First Library program allows early childhood students to stay engaged and improve reading skills during the summer months. It was absorbed by the O6 Foundation in July 2020.
In addition to the O6 Foundation, key community partners include Bojangles, The Longleaf Fund, The Women’s Club of Columbia and the Carolina Panthers.
Founded in 2011, by then-Governor Haley, the O6 Foundation works to improve education by identifying gaps and filling them through hands-on engagement and resources.
To learn more or to donate, visit: www.originalsixfoundation.org.