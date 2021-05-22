'I like the challenge,' new RMC CEO says of hospital turnaround

"RMC is the crowning jewel for Orangeburg County," he said. "It is critical we pursue excellence; it is critical we provide quality health care regardless of who enters the doors."

Richburg compared RMC to a giant ship: the Titanic. He noted that the hospital like the Titanic needs to dexterously navigate the health care waters.

"Here we are at the RMC: the Titanic," he said. "We are in open waters and in order for us to steer the ship in the right direction, you can't do it on a dime."

Richburg said a culture change will not happen immediately, but says the future is bright.

"I think there are great and excellent opportunities here at the RMC," he said. "We (the board of trustees) feel strongly that David is the person to take the helm of this Titanic."

"I believe the RMC will be the hospital of choice, first choice," he said. "I believe this outmigration can be flipped. I see the RMC as a model health care system."

He also said RMC will continue to be a place where "employees enjoy coming to work and where employees are treated fairly."

"If they are doing well, they will perform well," he said. "When persons sense they are appreciated, they will give their best."