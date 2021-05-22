'I like the challenge,' new RMC CEO says of hospital turnaround

The Regional Medical Center's new chief executive officer, David Southerland, has only been at the helm of the hospital for two weeks but already is addressing the challenges facing the rural hospital.
"I have not seen it all, but I have seen a lot in my career," Southerland said in an interview with The Times and Democrat on Tuesday. "I want to share my knowledge and my experience with the leadership team here and with the board and try to help influence and change the culture a little bit."
Southerland's first two weeks has been focused on meeting doctors, community leaders, hospital staff, senior leadership and learning more about the challenges and issues facing the hospital owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
He also has met with both Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young and Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin.
"I am trying to formulate in my mind and develop a landscape picture where the opportunities are," he said, noting his goal is to work with county governments and others to improve the hospital from a revenue and quality standpoint. "It is going to take a team effort. One man as the CEO of a hospital can't solve everything."
Southerland, who's first day at the helm of the hospital was May 3, comes as the health care institution slowly begins to recover from the financial challenges it experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the year through the end of March, RMC had lost $5.5 million and the entire system had lost $6.2 million.
Operating expenses, staffing, salaries, contract labor, pharmacy supplies and professional fee expenses have all been up due to COVID.
The hospital has remained solvent during the pandemic thanks to a total of $26 million in federal relief monies it received to help with COVID-related expenses.
But there are hopeful signs that things are improving as net patient revenue was up in March by $4.3 million compared to March 2020.
The hospital's cash flow also increased for the month of March by about $3.8 million, bringing its total amount of cash to about $41 million. It has other designated funds and investments of about $56 million, meaning it has about $97 million in the bank.
Southerland said there is still work to do, especially in reducing expenses as part of the continued "turnaround" of the hospital. He has had experience in helping hospital's improve.
"My personality is really geared more towards identifying a challenge and can I fix the challenge," Southerland said. "I like the challenge."
"We have to focus on what is best for the hospital and for the organization so we can try to turn it around," he said. "It is not going to be a quick overnight kind of thing. It will take two or three years to see some kind of change."
Southerland said any kind of change will be one implemented as a team and not autocratically.
"I want people to see me as being very approachable and talk about health care and talk about their ideas," he said. "I am very much a person that listens to a lot of things. I think that is very important as a leader to listen. One thing I have learned in my career is that you cannot please everybody all the time."
Addressing challenges
Southerland said one challenge is doctor recruitment.
"We need to improve some things for physicians to be attracted here," he said, noting he has talked and will continue to talk with doctors about what will make the area more attractive.
Southerland said one doctor's comment was that "the education system needs to improve."
Southerland said he will aim to work with those entities to ensure schools are improved.
He also said a goal is to improve the quality of health care outcomes as reported by organizations such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
"We have had some low quality scores in the past and we will work on some action plans to get those in place," Southerland said. "That will take coordination with the medical staff. It is a big picture ... team effort where a lot of people will be involved."
Southerland said for RMC to thrive and survive into the future, it will need community support.
"For the types of services we provide here ... basic health care needs like acute MI, or if you have pneumonia, or if you have an orthopedic issue, a broken bone, knee surgery, hip surgery, general surgery, urology, ophthalmology, those people who live in this community should come to this hospital and support this hospital," he said. "If they go to Columbia or Charleston for these types of services, it hurts the hospital because we rely on those resources."
Southerland said if RMC resources are not used, it could close and the community will lose an emergency room.
"That is one of the stabilizing forces for a community this size is you got to have an ER," he said.
"My main message to the community is please use the hospital and please support the hospital," he said. "If you need to have brain surgery or open heart surgery, you can't get that here. Basic health care hospitalization services you can get here. This hospital will take really good care of you."
Southerland said the hospital perhaps needs to do a better job of letting the public know what services RMC does offer.
Local private doctors have not felt comfortable referring patients here, he said.
"Those doctors in the community need to change their referral pattern and refer back to RMC," he said, noting he will meet with all private doctors and ask what he can do to make them more comfortable in sending patients to RMC. "Give our new administrative team and leadership team a chance to fix some of these things that may have not been managed correctly in the past."
He also encouraged the community to talk positively about the hospital so that word of mouth will spread the good news of the hospital services.
Dealing with the financial challenges will also be a top priority.
"Things are looking better," Southerland said. "There is still a lot of opportunity on the operating expense side. We have a number of initiatives and projects that we are going to continue to work on."
"We are heading in the right direction," he said. "There are still plenty of opportunities around here -- we call it low-hanging fruit -- so that we can take advantage of plucking that and getting rid of some of those expenses and drawing the revenue."
Southerland said one way to do this is to re-engage doctors, increase the volume of patients and convince the community to come back to the hospital.
"There is a fear in the community about returning to the ER," he said. "There is still an impression that a hospital is basically an unsafe place. That is totally not true. Hospitals are probably more clean today than they were prior to COVID 19."
Southerland said treating a high indigent care population like Orangeburg is always a challenge.
"I think what we have to do is look at all the opportunities we have either through the insurance programs, through Medicaid, through not-for-profit agencies that can help with us," he said.
"We have a mandate by the fed government that whoever comes to the ER we have to treat them," he said. "We are always going to take care of anyone who walks onto the hospital property or the emergency department so we can take care of them."
Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said RMC continues to have challenges with expenses but is "looking into the weeds and deep diving" into the matter.
"Our projectory is in the right direction," he said.
Current issues
Southerland arrives as the hospital enters into a legal matter with some Orangeburg doctors regarding their proposed construction of an ambulatory surgery center across from the hospital.
Although the doctors developing the private center say it will benefit the community, RMC claims the center will harm the hospital financially.
Southerland related how he had a similar experience when he was CEO at a Tennessee hospital. He said the hospital's board opposed the construction of a private ASC before eventually dropping its opposition.
He said that hospital was eventually sold to a for-profit company before closing its doors permanently.
Vaccines: ‘Safe, effective and readily available’; officials working to boost local, S.C. vaccinations
"They took 3,000 cases on an annual basis out of the hospital," Southerland said. "It hurt the hospital financially. I don't have anything against the physicians who are putting this together, but I just feel the hospital and the board needs to protect this hospital."
Currently, the South Carolina General Assembly is considering the status of the state's Certificate of Need law.
South Carolina’s 1971 CON regulations require the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to evaluate building plans and medical equipment purchases to determine which services are necessary to address community medical needs.
In South Carolina, critics long have claimed CON regulations give DHEC far too much leverage in routinely blocking new health care providers from offering services across the state, especially in rural and underserved communities.
The South Carolina Hospital Association has supported the CON laws of the state. Southerland says he has written a letter to the SCHA expressing his support of their position.
"The CON can work for you and it can work against you, depending on the situation," Southerland said. "I think supporting the current CON laws and to oppose the ASC is the best thing the hospital can do."
"We have to protect this institution because this is a community resource," he said. "This is a safety-net hospital for this region of South Carolina. If it were not here, what would this community do?"
Another issue is the recent release of the hospital's grade via the nationwide hospital safety watchdog group Leapfrog. The hospital's score improved from an F in the fall of 2020 to a D in the spring of 2021.
The American Hospital Association has long been critical of the Leapfrog survey, describing it as biased, unreliable and error-filled. Leapfrog has defended its analysis and data.
Southerland said the score of Leapfrog is one of several quality score indicators and should not be taken in isolation.
He noted insurance companies like BlueCross and United Healthcare all provide analysis of hospital outcomes.
The Joint Commission, which accredits more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs, is also another entity that reviews RMC.
The hospital will have a Joint Commission survey done at the end of June.
"We are in the preparation process right now," Southerland said. "They look at all kinds of quality indicators even more than Leapfrog does."
The hospital has historically received high marks from the Joint Commission.
Nonetheless, Southerland said his commitment is to improve the Leapfrog score.
"My commitment to the board and the medical staff and to the county is that we will work really hard to improve that," he said. "It will take a team effort. It takes physicians and hospitals with goals and objective to work together."
He said senior leadership has already talked about how to develop a plan to look at quality outcomes.
"We will break the plan down and look at those specific areas," Southerland said. "It will be restructuring our quality reporting process to make sure we are on top of things."
South Carolina 'home'
Even though he has lived in California for several years, Southerland has connections to South Carolina.
His parents are originally from Easley and currently live in Anderson. He also has extended family who lives in the state.
Southerland was born in Louisville, Kentucky, where his father attended Southern College Seminary, otherwise known as Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. His father served as a Southern Baptist minister and a foreign missionary.
As a young boy, Southerland lived in several places, including a 10-year stay in Japan in the 1960s.
"I speak a little Chinese," he said.
Southerland attended high school in South Carolina and then received his bachelor's degree from Clemson University.
He has worked at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill as chief operating officer and senior vice president.
"Even those years that we were overseas in Japan, this was my home," Southerland said of South Carolina. "I have never claimed any other state as my home. When I go on vacation, this is where I come."
It was while living in Rock Hill that Southerland was able to visit Orangeburg for a time around 2001. His son played in a football tournament held at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Southerland has enjoyed his first two weeks here.
"I am very pleasantly surprised at how big the town is," he said. "I thought it was going to be a little smaller than this. It is geographically spread out. There are good services here and being able to get everything I need. All my needs are being met."
Southerland is currently renting a house in proximity to the hospital and is in the process of selling his house in California. He will consider buying a home here in the future.
Southerland enjoys watching college athletics and especially enjoys rooting for his alma mater, the Clemson Tigers.
Southerland also plays both acoustic and electric guitars. He has played in a church praise band for the past 4-1/2 years and also started a rock band with physicians at the hospital where he previously worked.
"We played in the community and at a couple of events," Southerland said.
The first band he was part of was called "Free Radicals."
"It is kind of a medical term," he said. The band included the hospital oncologist; the hospital's fundraiser was the drummer; and the band's bass player was the cancer department's chief physicist.
While seeing what opportunities present themselves to display his musical talents, Southerland said his priorities in Orangeburg are "running the hospital, being engaged in the community and trying to find a church he can worship in."
"I will mainly focus on my job," he said. "If there is an opportunity for me to practice some musical talents, I will do that, but that is not my priority."
"My mission is to govern the hospital and get it back on good financial terms," he said.
The future
Richburg expressed his excitement about the future of the RMC under Southerland and the rest of the hospital's leadership team and board.
"RMC is the crowning jewel for Orangeburg County," he said. "It is critical we pursue excellence; it is critical we provide quality health care regardless of who enters the doors."
Richburg compared RMC to a giant ship: the Titanic. He noted that the hospital like the Titanic needs to dexterously navigate the health care waters.
"Here we are at the RMC: the Titanic," he said. "We are in open waters and in order for us to steer the ship in the right direction, you can't do it on a dime."
Richburg said a culture change will not happen immediately, but says the future is bright.
"I think there are great and excellent opportunities here at the RMC," he said. "We (the board of trustees) feel strongly that David is the person to take the helm of this Titanic."
"I believe the RMC will be the hospital of choice, first choice," he said. "I believe this outmigration can be flipped. I see the RMC as a model health care system."
He also said RMC will continue to be a place where "employees enjoy coming to work and where employees are treated fairly."
"If they are doing well, they will perform well," he said. "When persons sense they are appreciated, they will give their best."
Richburg said a proof of RMC's strength is being able to overcome COVID during a time when many rural hospitals had to close or join larger hospital systems due to the pandemic.