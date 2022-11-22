‘I like helping people’: Children assist with Orangeburg law firm’s turkey giveaway

“I like helping people. We’ve been giving out turkeys to people who need them,” said 11-year-old Christopher Marshall, son of David Marshall, an attorney at Lanier & Burroughs in Orangeburg.

The attorney’s 8-year-old son, James, said it, “Feels good” to give turkeys to community members. He said the turkeys were feeling a little heavy though. They weighed around 12 pounds each. He estimated that he’d given out 50 turkeys in the first few minutes of the distribution.

On Monday afternoon, the Lanier & Burroughs law firm distributed 300 frozen turkeys during its ninth consecutive giveaway event in the parking lot of its office on St. Matthews Road.

“We incorporated some of our kids this year and I think they are just as thankful to be giving back as we are,” said Shane Burroughs, one of the firm’s partners.

Burroughs said, “We’re thankful to be able to give back and glad to be blessed when we can offer our community something that they may not otherwise have on Thursday.”

He explained that the firm coordinates with law enforcement agencies, soup kitchens, CASA, the Salvation Army and 20 churches in the weeks prior to the event.

Burroughs’ 10-year-old son, Gus, said, “I like helping people.”

The attorney’s 7-year-old son, Bourne, said that it felt good to help people. He estimated that he gave away 15 turkeys within the first few minutes of the event.

Burroughs’ stepson, King Wilder, 6, said he was glad to give turkeys to people too. He estimated he gave away 51 turkeys.

All five of the children said they look forward to helping hand out turkeys next year, which will mark a decade of the firm giving back to the community during the week of Thanksgiving.