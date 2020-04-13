‘I kept calling on Jesus’: People in North area talk about surviving the storm

"We called his daughter. She lives all the way in Flint, Michigan. We let her know what's going on but, of course, they can't get down here because of the virus. We've been kind of playing phone tag back and forth," Harley said.

He said it was nothing less than a miracle that his own home was spared.

"It literally did nothing to our house and stuff over there. It's devastating, but we serve a good God. Family sticks together. We try to be as one. We know with Uncle Robert being 80, he still would have tried to do the same for us," Harley said.

"We are definitely grateful. He loves to tell us that he's the oldest member of our family, which he is. Houses and clothes are things that we can replace and build back, but his and his wife's lives are definitely more important. It's traumatizing, but we'll get through it together as family," he said.

Ritter said, "I am so thankful. I just thank God for shielding and protecting us through this storm because I hear many didn't make it."

Harley said, "I guess we're not used to this type of weather. Usually we hear about tornadoes, but it skips over us. Like even at our house, my mom called and said, 'Y'all be safe.' We didn't think anything of it. We got up and put clothes on just in case. We didn't think it would be this catastrophic."