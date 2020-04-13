‘I kept calling on Jesus’: People in North area talk about surviving the storm

Allison Ritter knew when she heard the howling wind that she had to get her four young children to safety. She had no time to distinguish between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.
Early Monday morning, a tornado touched down in the North area, breaking out windows in Ritter's home and damaging the interior. The tornado uprooted trees and demolished a next-door neighbor's home.
"Once I heard that wind blowing, I knew. My children and I were in the house when it happened. I never experienced anything like that before. My mom ended up calling me right before it happened and about five minutes later was when I ran and got my kids," Ritter said.
"I started hearing all the wind blowing, windows breaking, trees cracking, debris just hitting up against the house. It was a lot," she said.
Ritter and her children, including a newborn, huddled in their bathroom.
After the storm passed, she went outside and found an uprooted tree and pieces of twisted metal, including a piece which hung from a power line.
"I just wanted to make sure we were safe. None of the kids knew what was going on. Between all the wind blowing and trees falling, I just kept calling on Jesus. That's all I know to do in a case like this. He just kept his hand over us," Ritter said.
Her neighbors, Robert Logan Moss and his wife, Jennifer, had to be dragged from their home and taken to the hospital. Part of their home landed in the back of Ritter's yard, but the couple survived.
"I'm so glad about that. I remember hearing somebody crying. I didn't know which way to go because it was so dark, but with the windows and stuff being cracked out, I just remember somebody crying. I was like, 'Oh God, this is real,'" Ritter said.
Jonathan Harley, Moss’ nephew, said his family got a call to go check on Moss and his wife after the tornado stormed through.
"It was about 6:05 when it came through. We live on the street over. We got a call about 6:10 or 6:20 to come check on them. At about the time we got here, the neighbors from across the street ... had pulled my uncle out and his wife and took them down to Orangeburg," Harley said.
The Moss house was a total loss, but Harley said material things can be replaced.
His uncle had just celebrated his birthday.
"As an 80-year-old man, we're lucky that he's alive. I think they said that he had some lacerations on his head, her legs are not working right, but they're conscious and speaking. ... Right now we're just trying to salvage what we can," Harley said.
He was joined by family and friends at what was left of the home on Monday morning.
"We called his daughter. She lives all the way in Flint, Michigan. We let her know what's going on but, of course, they can't get down here because of the virus. We've been kind of playing phone tag back and forth," Harley said.
He said it was nothing less than a miracle that his own home was spared.
"It literally did nothing to our house and stuff over there. It's devastating, but we serve a good God. Family sticks together. We try to be as one. We know with Uncle Robert being 80, he still would have tried to do the same for us," Harley said.
"We are definitely grateful. He loves to tell us that he's the oldest member of our family, which he is. Houses and clothes are things that we can replace and build back, but his and his wife's lives are definitely more important. It's traumatizing, but we'll get through it together as family," he said.
Ritter said, "I am so thankful. I just thank God for shielding and protecting us through this storm because I hear many didn't make it."
Harley said, "I guess we're not used to this type of weather. Usually we hear about tornadoes, but it skips over us. Like even at our house, my mom called and said, 'Y'all be safe.' We didn't think anything of it. We got up and put clothes on just in case. We didn't think it would be this catastrophic."
Ritter said she has contacted the Red Cross and other outreach agencies for assistance. She and her children were unable to go back in the house after she left it on Monday morning to assess the damage.
"We can't go in there. Glass is everywhere, water's everywhere, debris is everywhere, cabinets are down. We did have a trampoline. I don't know where it's at. It was scary," she said.
"Anybody that gets the warning needs to take heed to it because it could be a small storm, or it could be a big one like this. You'd rather be safe than sorry. If I had stayed in that bed, I would have been sorry," Ritter said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.
