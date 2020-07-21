‘I hope to be half the judge she was’: Attorney takes mom’s place on the bench

She laughs about it now.

She said she’d also discovered a technique to keep her from laughing in the courtroom.

She wore a rubber band on her wrist and snapped it to keep her from laughing. She also wore uncomfortable shoes so she could focus on her foot pain rather than whatever was said to cause her to feel like laughing.

She said the defendants, in some cases, caused her to feel like laughing “because they would put their foot in their mouths.”

She constantly urged defendants to exercise their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and not discuss details of their cases at bond hearings.

She also recalled that magistrates are required to hold bond courts daily, no matter what.

“The law requires that we set bond every day, whether we have COVID, a hurricane or an ice storm,” she said.

When there were snow and ice storms, deputies came to her residence, which is about three miles from the magistrate’s court, she said.

The deputies then transported her to the courtroom.

She noted that she respects the bench and the judiciary.