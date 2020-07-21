‘I hope to be half the judge she was’: Attorney takes mom’s place on the bench

Attorney Gary Doremus looks up to his mother.
“I hope to be half the judge she was. She was so fair and compassionate. I want to have that same compassion for people,” he said.
His mother, Peggy Doremus, retired as an Orangeburg County magistrate on June 30.
She turned 72 three months ago. State law mandates judges retire at that age.
Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, appointed Gary Doremus to the bench to fill his mother’s vacancy.
“It means a lot to me because she was on there about 30 years. I was in my early 20s when she was appointed,” Gary Doremus said.
The 52-year-old said he’s looking forward to “settling conflicts in the county, do what’s right and do justice as fairly as possible.”
He joined the county’s previously appointed magistrates at noon Tuesday as they took their oaths of office. Orangeburg County Clerk of Court Winnifa B. Clerk administered the oath in the main courtroom at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Amelia Street.
Gary Doremus said of his mother, “There are huge shoes to fill going behind my mom.”
“They gave me her office too,” he added.
He will attend magistrates’ school from Aug. 3 through Aug. 14. It’s required training for incoming magistrates.
Gary Doremus obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina and his juris doctorate from the Charleston School of Law.
He enjoys hunting, deep sea fishing, traveling and University of South Carolina sports.
He also enjoys spending time with his children: D.G. Doremus, 25; Nick Doremus, 23 and Sydney Doremus, 19.
Peggy Doremus said she “couldn’t be any prouder” of Gary.
“He deserves this. I couldn’t be any prouder. He’s a good son, both of my sons are. I’m very proud of them. They’re so tenderhearted,” she said.
She recalled that when Gary was in the third grade, she received a phone call from his teacher.
The teacher told her that Gary gave a classmate his brand-new coat.
She told the teacher she’d speak with Gary about it.
When she asked Gary about giving his coat away, he replied that he gave his classmate the coat “because he didn’t have any and I had two,” she said.
She’s confident Gary will carry the same compassion to the courtroom.
As for her service on the bench, she said overall it was good, but noted “it was fun and it was sad and it was satisfying.”
“I’m so thankful I had the opportunity and I was really ready to retire,” she added.
The late Sen. Marshall Williams appointed the Orangeburg native to the position in 1991.
Prior to serving as a magistrate, she worked as a kindergarten teacher in Irmo.
Peggy Doremus remembers her first trial.
She said a man, around 80 years old, faced a shoplifting charge.
“Whenever he came before me, he pleaded guilty,” she said.
“He said, ‘Judge, I was hungry,’” she recalled.
She said the man had stolen a small pack of bologna from a store.
She told the man that if he’d spoken to the manager, he would’ve given it to him.
She didn’t order the man to pay a fine, but sentenced him to time served.
“I’m glad I got to serve in the judiciary,” she added. “What makes me feel good is when someone comes back to tell me I changed their lives.”
She recalls another case where she gave a man a personal recognizance bond.
The man later obtained a job.
He returned to the Magistrate Court offices to speak with her, she said.
As they spoke privately, the man said to her, “Judge, I don’t have any family here. I don’t have anyone else to ask and I appreciate what you did for me. You have kind eyes.”
“I’ve got a job, but I need steel-toed boots,” she remembers him saying.
He told her they cost $40.
She left the meeting room for a moment and discussed the request with the clerks nearby.
She said they urged her not to be so quick to respond to each request for a need.
“If God has put this before me, I didn’t want to miss a blessing,” she told herself.
In good faith, she gave the man $40.
The next day, the man returned and showed her his new boots.
The years have brought humor and some pain, in the realest sense of the word.
On one occasion in bond court, when the deputy said “All rise” and she entered the courtroom, she recalled, “The next thing I knew, I was kissing the floor.”
She fell walking into the courtroom and broke her arm.
Another magistrate was called in to fill in for her.
She’s thankful the broken arm didn’t require surgery to repair.
She laughs about it now.
She said she’d also discovered a technique to keep her from laughing in the courtroom.
She wore a rubber band on her wrist and snapped it to keep her from laughing. She also wore uncomfortable shoes so she could focus on her foot pain rather than whatever was said to cause her to feel like laughing.
She said the defendants, in some cases, caused her to feel like laughing “because they would put their foot in their mouths.”
She constantly urged defendants to exercise their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and not discuss details of their cases at bond hearings.
She also recalled that magistrates are required to hold bond courts daily, no matter what.
“The law requires that we set bond every day, whether we have COVID, a hurricane or an ice storm,” she said.
When there were snow and ice storms, deputies came to her residence, which is about three miles from the magistrate’s court, she said.
The deputies then transported her to the courtroom.
She noted that she respects the bench and the judiciary.
“I got a phone call from the chief justice and when I answered the phone, I automatically stood out of respect,” she said.
“I didn’t know whether to bow or curtsy,” she joked.
She’s looking forward to enjoying her retirement more, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic clears.
She hopes to volunteer at her church’s soup kitchen and be involved in a women’s Bible study.
In the meantime, she said she’s praying daily for law enforcement and soldiers.
“Prayer is powerful,” she said. She noted she’d often pray privately for defendants who appeared in bond court.
“I think I’m a better person for having gone through all of this,” she said.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it. The bad overwhelmed the good sometimes,” she added.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.