‘I don't want him to be forgotten’: Mother carries memory of son years after death

Sept. 8, 2017.

That’s a day that will forever be etched into Lillian Yvonne Johnson Patrick’s memory.

It was when her heart was broken and sorrow flooded her soul upon learning her beloved 32-year-old son, Jonathan “Jon” Charles Keitt, was shot and killed in North Charleston.

Patrick, family and friends recently joined their grief, memories and lives once again in a memorial service held at Keitt's graveside at the Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. Keitt would have celebrated his 38th birthday on Dec. 29.

Following the ceremony, several dozen attendees released balloon lanterns into the nighttime sky.

Patrick said she intends to have a memorial service for her son on his birthday “for as long as I’m alive.”

“I don't want him to be forgotten,” she said. “It is important to me to keep his memory alive.”

Patrick said she also wants his son, Jaiden, and daughter, Azariah, to remember their father.

“He was an involved father,” she said.

As part of her healing from her son's death, Patrick shared her grief and suffering with Compassionate Friends, an online support group. Patrick also tapped into a number of different in-person grief support groups and grief counselors.

She attended the groups for about a year and then spent many days and nights talking to God.

The last five years have been “a real journey,” she said. “I just came out of grief this year. I woke up one morning and I was fine, but for 4-1/2 years I could hardly get out the bed.”

“I let my son go, thanked God for allowing me to be his mom and cherish all of our memories,” Patrick said. “Now I am enjoying life again. I am doing me, traveling, buying everything that I want and have reconnected with two special friends.”

“It's been five years and while my journey continues, I am a new me,” she said. “I truly believe that my decision to saturate myself with the various different grief groups and my commitment to not miss any meetings is what got me through.”

As another birthday passes without her son, Patrick said she has slowly been able to get through them.

“His kids give me joy,” Patrick said. “I am able to make it for them and I am doing things with them that he would have done with them. We talk about him often.”

According to a local media reports of her son's death, Keitt was outside of his apartment during the early morning hours of Sept. 8 enjoying the night. While outside, he encountered someone and left running in his bedroom slippers.

Local residents reported hearing shots fired in the area. Later that morning, officers responded to a call about a dead body behind a Stall Road building.

Patrick said her son had been trying to make it to a nearby North Charleston Fire Department substation for help. He almost reached the front door when he died.

Patrick continues to search for answers about what happened that night in what is still an unsolved, cold case.

She still has not received any closure in the case since it has not been solved. Police have kept her son's personal belongings as evidence, she said.

As the days and years go by, Patrick hangs onto the memories of her son and the outpouring of love and support she has received from family, friends and the surrounding community.

Keitt was well known. His father is Attorney Lawrence Keitt.

Patrick said she is constantly amazed at the impact her son had on the senior population through stories she has been told.

“I am surprised at how much the older people enjoyed my son and how his life changed them,” Patrick said.

Keitt was also a member of the Real Professional Men, or RPM, bike club.

The 2003 Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduate was loved and respected by his bike club members, who affectionately referred to him as “Wild Boy.”

As for the homicide investigation, the North Charleston Police Department says the case is still active.

“We have not received any new leads,” North Charleston Police Department spokesman Harve Jacobs said. “Our detectives continue to work our open cases using new technology or information received from the Lowcountry Crimestoppers tip line or our own Text a Tip.”

If anyone has information on this case, they can contact Lowcountry Crimestoppers 843-554-1111, NCPD Text a Tip 843-607-2076 or Detective Anthony Russ 843-740-2859.