‘I did hang in there’: Elloree businesses worked to survive COVID pandemic

"I was a little panicked that he was not going to get back," Rainey said. "He got back Sunday and England closed Monday."

Anita Ansari, owner and operator of Sweetgrass Artisan Market & Boutique and the Cleveland Street Cafe, said she had to adjust her business practices to survive.

When COVID first hit, the cafe was shut down for about three weeks before reopening to curbside pickup for Friday lunch. Customers were able to order online and then pick up meals.

“I still had bills to pay,” Ansari said.

Her college-age daughter took over the cafe this past year when college campuses shut down and courses moved online.

“It kind of fell in her lap,” Ansari said.

Sweetgrass was closed for three months and did not open until late June or early July.

Ansari said having the cafe open helped her pay her bills. While closing her store for good did cross her mind, it was only a fleeting thought.

“I am very tenacious,” she said. “I did hang in there.”

“I lost revenue for three months,” Ansari continued. “I had to put everything on clearance and when I did reopen, the seasons had changed.”