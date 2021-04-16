‘I did hang in there’: Elloree businesses worked to survive COVID pandemic

ELLOREE – A bell jingles as the door of Vintique Boutique opens.
The joyful sound signaling a customer is entering the store is joined with the welcoming voice of owner Charlene Rainey.
Rainey’s happy to once again welcome customers to her Cleveland Street business.
The coronavirus made doing business difficult for many in this small town in 2020.
Rainey’s store, which has two Elloree locations, closed during the early days of COVID-19.
“It was a little frustrating, not knowing how long we would be closed and what this virus was really all about,” she said.
“It was a little rough,” Rainey continued. “We just didn't panic and really reached out to our customers. I was here every day checking voice mail and doing little projects.”
She continued to get items in the store and contact her customers.
“We know our customers pretty well. I followed up with them,” she said.
During the lockdown, the store turned to online appointments and private shopping.
Rainey said her husband, Stephen, was in England visiting his mother when the virus hit. Then the country halted all international travel.
"I was a little panicked that he was not going to get back," Rainey said. "He got back Sunday and England closed Monday."
Anita Ansari, owner and operator of Sweetgrass Artisan Market & Boutique and the Cleveland Street Cafe, said she had to adjust her business practices to survive.
When COVID first hit, the cafe was shut down for about three weeks before reopening to curbside pickup for Friday lunch. Customers were able to order online and then pick up meals.
“I still had bills to pay,” Ansari said.
Her college-age daughter took over the cafe this past year when college campuses shut down and courses moved online.
“It kind of fell in her lap,” Ansari said.
Sweetgrass was closed for three months and did not open until late June or early July.
Ansari said having the cafe open helped her pay her bills. While closing her store for good did cross her mind, it was only a fleeting thought.
“I am very tenacious,” she said. “I did hang in there.”
“I lost revenue for three months,” Ansari continued. “I had to put everything on clearance and when I did reopen, the seasons had changed.”
Ansari tried to offer items online, but it did not prove very successful.
“I uploaded about 60 pieces,” she said. Ansari ended up selling a few gift cards.
Both the cafe and the store were open Tuesdays through Saturdays pre-COVID. The store is now open Fridays and Saturdays, while the cafe is now open Wednesday through Saturday.
Vaccine rollout
Following a two-month shutdown, Rainey said reopening was slow.
“Everyone was afraid to go out,” she said. “When we first reopened, we did the masks and cleaned every hour, constantly washed hands. We had the hand sanitizers.”
“It was slow going because people really were afraid,” she said.
But around February of this year, business started picking up.
“February is historically our slowest month,” Rainey said. “We knew the buildup was coming because we were getting a lot of phone calls saying ‘Hey, are you open?’”
Rainey believes Elloree's small-town culture has been an asset in the turnaround.
People “are realizing the value of a small town shopping experience. They feel safe. They can look in say they have not seen too many people,” she said.
Ansari said, "I think a lot of people have gotten vaccinated in our area.”
Her business has gotten better.
“We just had spring break. Business did pick up and it took a long time,” she said.
Ann Jones, who oversees the Immanuel's Circle of Hope Ministries thrift store, said the ministry has still not fully come back to pre-COVID days.
The ministry is open two days a week – Fridays and Saturdays –rather than the pre-COVID three days a week. The store has also reduced its hours.
“Because of COVID, a lot of people stopped coming,” Jones said. “Our volunteers kind of went away.”
“We basically have been open the whole time through it,” Jones continued. “We didn't close completely.”
In addition to the thrift store, the ministry also has a church and helps woman suffering from substance abuse.
The thrift store is run completely by donations. It is currently in need of furniture.
Jones credits God for keeping the store open.
"He is the one that kept us able to go," she said.
Jones said things are coming back slowly, not only for, her but for the town.
“There are different places coming back to life but it takes patience,” she said.
The town is planning a “spring fling” where attendees will be able to eat, drink and shop at downtown businesses. Discounts will be available at participating stores.
The event will be held Saturday, May 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ansari is looking forward to the event.
“My fingers are crossed,” she said.