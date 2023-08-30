Periodic moderate to heavy rains circled through the Orangeburg area Wednesday afternoon as a weakening Hurricane Idalia made its presence felt.

Through 4 p.m. Wednesday, about 1.51 inches of rain had fallen at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

A rain gauge about 4 miles northeast of Orangeburg on Dove Point Drive recorded about 1.3 inches of rain shortly after 3 p.m.

Sustained winds at the airport were about 17 mph, with a peak wind gust reported of 25 mph.

Rain first began falling around 8 a.m. and began picking up in earnest around 2 p.m. It continued to increase throughout the afternoon.

Ponding was found on many roads in the Orangeburg area even before the main portion of the storm arrived in the area.

“We have just had rain and lots of it,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said. “If you don't have to be out in it, we encourage you to stay home until it passes.”

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities reported about 10 customers without power as of 4:15 p.m. Dominion Energy was reporting one outage in Orangeburg County.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative reported 13 customers without power.

Calhoun County Emergency Management Director David Chojnacki said through midafternoon there was standing water on grassy surfaces and on some roads in the county, though he expected conditions to get worse before they get better.

“I am sure it is coming,” Chojnacki said

Chojnacki encouraged individuals to download the Calhoun County Emergency Manager’s app that will connect them to all nine of the county's weather stations. Go to the app store and search Calhoun Co EMA.

“You will get notifications from the National Weather Service pushed right to the phone,” Chojnacki said.

Heavy rain remains the primary threat across Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

Forecasts are for 6 inches to 8 inches, with pockets of 8-10 inches of rain possible.

Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg Counties remain under a flood watch until 2 p.m. Thursday.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The heaviest rainfall is forecast to last until about 2 a.m. Thursday.

The City of Orangeburg will open a shelter at the city gym at 410 Broughton Street from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. The shelter is primarily open for those in low lying areas such as Malibu Apartment residents in Orangeburg.

The North Fork of the Edisto River is forecast to crest at 9.4 feet Friday morning. The river's flood stage is 8 feet.

At 8 feet, some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita Street near the river begin to flood. At 10 feet, farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded.

The counties were also under a tropical storm warning with a peak wind gust forecast for Orangeburg of about 45 mph.

The peak wind gusts can be from 5 p.m. this afternoon to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Locations further east such as Holly Hill, Eutawville and Ehrhardt will have a greater chance of seeing gustier winds, while areas further west such as Springfield and North will have a lesser chance.

Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds and unanchored mobile homes could result.

Unsecured lightweight objects should be secured.

The winds could break off tree limbs and snap or uproot some trees, especially those with shallow roots like pine trees.

A few tornadoes are possible. The greatest threat of tornadoes are later this evening into Thursday morning. A tornado watch may need to be issued at some point during the storm.

Local government offices, schools and institutions of higher learning all had early dismissals today with many having a delayed starting time on Thursday.

Some, like the Orangeburg County School District, have chosen to have an eLearning Day for Thursday and to return to classes on Friday, Sept. 1.

Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend near Keaton Beach just before 8 a.m. Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. The storm was a Category 3 when it made landfall after being downgraded from a Category 4.

As Idalia departs the region on Thursday, much drier and cooler air will move into the area and remain over the region through the weekend.

High temperatures for Thursday through Tuesday of next week will start off in the 80s with lows in the 60s before gradually warming up to about 90 on Tuesday.