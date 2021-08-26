‘I am hoping that I am able to work’: Job seekers, employers meet at event

She also believes a lot of it has to do emergency relief benefits.

“They get accustomed to that and they don't want to go back to work,” Saunders said. “We are trying to figure out ways we can help the community to come back to work.”

She promoted the company’s benefits, saying it is currently hiring for traffic control operators, backhoe operators and laborers, or entry-level construction jobs.

Wayne Murphy, owner of Orangeburg’s Chick-fil-A, said “COVID has definitely had an impact on finding employees. … A lot of people may have problems finding childcare and those other things that prevent them from seeking employment.”

“It has been very challenging, but we take it from the approach that we need to recruit every day in order to attract the best people and make those connections in the community in order to do that," Murphy said.

He currently has 85 employees, which is down from the time before the pandemic. He said the restaurant needs at least 110 or 120 employees.

“We emphasize training,” Murphy said. “We emphasize more on making sure leaders are holding team members accountable and that we are holding each other accountable.”