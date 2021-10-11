'I am going to be out on the street'; Residents of mobile home park say little notice of evictions

Hutto said options are being looked into further to determine what if anything can be done.

Young said there is a lot of advocacy groups for apartment and home rentals but not much when it comes to trailer parks.

"This is our first time," Young said, when asked if the ACLU has ever gotten involved in such a case. "It seems like the pandemic brings forth new issues."

"I hate this happened but a situation like this makes people aware of how important your rights are as a land renter," Young continued. "There needs to be better communication and that steps are put in place so situations like this don't happen."

Young said many of the residents at the mobile home park are not being obstinate about staying, but due to financial situations, they cannot afford to move to another place.

"These are not people who are being asked to move out of apartments," Young said. "These are people who are being asked to relocate homes. It is hard right now."

Young said the money offered was "not enough to cover costs." He said some were offered about $500. The average cost to move a mobile home is at a minimum of $5,000, according to real estate officials.