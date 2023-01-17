 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-95 crash victim identified

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

A 25-year-old Santee resident has been identified as the person killed in a crash on Interstate 95 on Sunday.

Saquan Powell, 25, of Elephant Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple blunt force and internal injuries, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Powell was driving a 2015 Infiniti Q50 north when it left I-95 and struck a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Powell was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The incident occurred about eight miles south of Santee near exit 90.

The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

