I-26 widening plans advance; SCDOT seeks comments on latest project

The S.C. Department of Transportation is seeking public comments on its plans for widening Interstate 26.

The widening project includes the I-26 corridor from Exit 145 (U.S. Highway 601 – St. Matthews Road) to Exit 165 (S.C. 210 – Vance Road.)

The department proposes widening I-26 to address existing congestion, accommodate future traffic volumes and improve geometric deficiencies and freight mobility along the I-26 corridor.

The proposed project includes:

• Preliminary engineering in 2022 at a cost of $60.5 million

• Right of way acquisition in 2026 at a cost of $30 million

• Construction in 2028 at a cost of $570 million

The project will be another step in the state’s effort to widen I-26.

Work on the $320 million widening project from Exit 125 at Old Sandy Run Road to the Caw Caw Road interchange at Exit 136 will begin in late summer of 2023 and will take about three to four years.

The next section of I-26 to be widened runs from Exit 136 to Exit 145, which will begin in summer or winter of 2025.

In the latest step, the SCDOT Commission has agreed to seek public comment on whether the widening of I-26 from Exit 145 to Exit 165 should be included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

SCDOT will accept public comment through Aug. 11.

A summary of substantive comments will be available to the commission.

Pending the consideration of public comments, the phases of work will be added to a subsequent version of the STIP.

Comments can be submitted in the following ways:

• Mail: Syrees Gillens Oliver, Public Involvement Director, SC Department of Transportation, Post Office Box 191, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29202-0191

To assist those who do not have internet access, a hard copy of the project will be located at the SCDOT office at 1724 Charleston Highway in Orangeburg.