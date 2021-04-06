I-26 traffic moving again slowly after crash, fire

Traffic on Interstate 26 eastbound in Calhoun County was at a standstill near Sandy Run for an hour or more Tuesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire following a crash, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Both eastbound lanes were blocked near the 126 mile marker after the 2:48 p.m. accident. Traffic had begun moving slowly as of 4:30 p.m.
The location is about a mile east of Exit 125 for Old Sandy Run.
Calhoun County: Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 near the 126 mile marker are blocked due to a collision. One vehicle is on fire. @WLTX @wachfox @abc_columbia @wis10 @TheTandD pic.twitter.com/VDijaUpGF3— Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) April 6, 2021