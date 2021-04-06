 Skip to main content
I-26 traffic moving again slowly after crash, fire
breaking

I-26 traffic moving again slowly after crash, fire

  • Updated
I-26 blocked

SCDOT traffic camera shows both eastbound lanes blocked on Interstate 26 near Sandy Run due to a vehicle fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic on Interstate 26 eastbound in Calhoun County was at a standstill near Sandy Run for an hour or more Tuesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire following a crash, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Both eastbound lanes were blocked near the 126 mile marker after the 2:48 p.m. accident. Traffic had begun moving slowly as of 4:30 p.m.

The location is about a mile east of Exit 125 for Old Sandy Run.

