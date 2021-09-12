I-26 public information meeting Sept. 23

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a public information meeting for Thursday, Sept. 23, concerning improvements to Interstate 26 beginning south of Exit 125 at Old Sandy Run Road and ending at the Caw Caw Road interchange at Exit 136. This project is located in Calhoun and Lexington counties.

The meeting will be held at the John Ford Community Center, located at 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews, from 5 to 7 p.m. The project manager will make a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will have a drop-in format with displays for viewing, and citizens will have the opportunity to provide written comments. Project information, including meeting materials and comment forms will also be available on the SCDOT website (http://www.scdot.org/projects/press-releases.aspx). Link is not Explorer compatible.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and solicit feedback from residents and stakeholders concerning the proposed interstate widening, interchange modifications and overpass replacements. Another purpose of the meeting is to gather information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area. Personnel from SCDOT will be available to answer questions, receive feedback and discuss the study with interested citizens on an individual basis.