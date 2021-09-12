I-26 public information meeting Sept. 23

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a public information meeting for Thursday, Sept. 23, concerning improvements to Interstate 26 beginning south of Exit 125 at Old Sandy Run Road and ending at the Caw Caw Road interchange at Exit 136. This project is located in Calhoun and Lexington counties.
The meeting will be held at the John Ford Community Center, located at 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews, from 5 to 7 p.m. The project manager will make a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will have a drop-in format with displays for viewing, and citizens will have the opportunity to provide written comments. Project information, including meeting materials and comment forms will also be available on the SCDOT website (http://www.scdot.org/projects/press-releases.aspx). Link is not Explorer compatible.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and solicit feedback from residents and stakeholders concerning the proposed interstate widening, interchange modifications and overpass replacements. Another purpose of the meeting is to gather information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area. Personnel from SCDOT will be available to answer questions, receive feedback and discuss the study with interested citizens on an individual basis.
Comments will be accepted through Oct. 8. All formal comments received during the comment period will be considered and responded to if requested and will be included in the project record.
Participants can provide written comments in the following ways:
- Submit comments online at the project website: www.scdot.org/projects/press-releases.aspx
- Mail comments to Adam Humphries, SCDOT project manage,r at 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29201
- Email your comments to HumphriesAS@scdot.org
- Fill out a comment card and drop it in the comment box during the in-person meeting.
Persons with disabilities who may require special accommodations should contact Betty Gray at 803-737-1395. If you do not have access to the internet and would like to receive project information or make a written comment[, contact Adam Humphries, at 803-737-3081 or HumphriesAS@scdot.org with your requests.