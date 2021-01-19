 Skip to main content
Updated: All lanes now open on I-26 East
Updated: All lanes now open on I-26 East

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 near the 156 mile marker in Orangeburg County are blocked due to a collision, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 near the 156 mile marker in Orangeburg County were temporarily blocked on Tuesday afternoon because of a collision, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The lanes are now open.

