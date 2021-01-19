Updated: All lanes now open on I-26 East

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 near the 156 mile marker in Orangeburg County are blocked due to a collision, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
The lanes are now open.
