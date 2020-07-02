I-26 crash has westbound lanes blocked
I-26 crash has westbound lanes blocked

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 26 westbound near the 146 mile-marker.

"We got all (westbound) lanes blocked," S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The interstate was blocked from Exit 149 to 145B westbound, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

Delays of 60 minutes on I-26 westbound between I-26 and Exit 149 SC-33 Russell Street should be expected. The average speed is around 5 mph.

Delays of 25 minutes can be expected on I-26 eastbound between Exit 139 (SC-22) Burke Rd and Exit 149 (SC-33) Russell Street. The average speed is 10 mph.

A detour is in place at the 154 mile marker.

Motorists will travel north on US-301 (Exit 154) towards Santee and continue to US-176 west towards St. Matthews.

From there, motorists will take US-176 west to either US-601 South towards Orangeburg or continue on US-176 to I-26.

Information will be added as details become available.

