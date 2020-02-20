I-26, I-95 projects approved for public comment

The S.C. Department of Transportation Commission has approved for public comment the first two rural interstate improvement projects as part of SCDOT’s strategic 10-year plan to improve roads and bridges across South Carolina.

The SCDOT Commission on Thursday approved:

• Preliminary phases of the Interstate 26 Corridor Improvement Project from Old Sandy Run (Exit 125) to Burke Road (Exit 139) located in Lexington and Calhoun counties. Funding for preliminary engineering and right-of-way totals $55 million.

• Preliminary phases of the I-95 Corridor Improvement Project from the six-lane section at the Georgia line to U.S. 278 (Exit 8) in Jasper County. Funding for preliminary engineering and right-of-way totals $31.6 million.

Both projects are part of SCDOT’s “Rural Interstate Freight Network Mobility Improvement Program,” which targets rural sections of the interstate system that are critical to the movement of freight across South Carolina.

This freight program is in addition to the interstate widening program previously approved by the commission that has focused on the urban areas of the state on I-26 between Columbia and Charleston.