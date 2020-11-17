Hutto elected as S.C. Senate minority leader

The South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus elected Sen. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg as leader of the caucus and minority leader of the South Carolina Senate on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Sen. Ronnie Sabb of Greeleyville was elected assistant minority leader.

“I am honored that my colleagues and friends have put their faith in me to lead this caucus. Each member brings unique talents and experiences to the state Senate, and I look forward to working with them and utilizing those strengths to make meaningful legislative change in South Carolina,” Hutto said. “I’d like to thank Senator Setzler for his service as Minority Leader for the past eight years — I will surely lean on his experience and wisdom as we face the challenges ahead. There is plenty of work to be done, and I am ready to help bring our caucus together to accomplish our goals.”

Sabb said, “I’d like to thank my fellow senators for allowing me to serve as assistant minority leader. I am humbled by their support, and I am committed to working with them and the Senate minority leader to make their voices heard, and pass legislation that makes South Carolina a better place.”

The minority leader position was vacated by Sen. Nikki Setzler who did not seek reelection.