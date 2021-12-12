 Skip to main content
Husqvarna’s Leader Apprenticeship 2021 graduates

Husqvarna

Top row, from left, Bob Bowen (HR Director), Leroy Epps, Joseph Ellison, Brady Jackson, Localzo Hook and Brian Schlachter (General Manager); bottom row, Tiffany Glenn, HR Manager, Stephanie Keitt, Sandra Moore (OC Tech), Richardine Isaac, Diane Smoak (OC Tech), Serkia Huggins, Lucianne Davis and Veronica Halls-Davis.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) was November 15-21, 2021. NAW is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy. The Orangeburg facility celebrated their past and current apprentices on Nov. 17, 2021. Nine graduated from the Leadership Apprenticeship program. The facility has 28 registered apprentices and 6 registered apprenticeships including a Youth Apprenticeship through the U.S. Department of Labor. 

