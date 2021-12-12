The seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) was November 15-21, 2021. NAW is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy. The Orangeburg facility celebrated their past and current apprentices on Nov. 17, 2021. Nine graduated from the Leadership Apprenticeship program. The facility has 28 registered apprentices and 6 registered apprenticeships including a Youth Apprenticeship through the U.S. Department of Labor.
Husqvarna’s Leader Apprenticeship 2021 graduates
