Husqvarna celebrates apprentices

Husqvarna

Top row, from left, Bob Bowen (HR director), Leroy Epps, Joseph Ellison, Brady Jackson, Localzo Hook and Brian Schlachter (general manager); bottom row, Tiffany Glenn (HR Manager), Stephanie Keitt, Sandra Moore (OCtech), Richardine Isaac, Diane Smoak (OCtech), Serkia Huggins, Lucianne Davis and Veronica Halls-Davis.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week was Nov. 15-21.

NAW is a nationwide celebration in which industry, labor, equity, workforce, education and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for rebuilding the economy.

The Orangeburg Husqvarna facility celebrated its past and current apprentices on Nov. 17. Nine graduated from the Leadership Apprenticeship program.

The facility has 28 registered apprentices and six registered apprenticeships, including a Youth Apprenticeship through the U.S. Department of Labor. 

Husqvarna's Glenn named a Women in Business winner
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: Apprenticeship plans advance
