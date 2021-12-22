Husqvarna celebrates apprentices

The seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week was Nov. 15-21.

NAW is a nationwide celebration in which industry, labor, equity, workforce, education and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for rebuilding the economy.

The Orangeburg Husqvarna facility celebrated its past and current apprentices on Nov. 17. Nine graduated from the Leadership Apprenticeship program.

The facility has 28 registered apprentices and six registered apprenticeships, including a Youth Apprenticeship through the U.S. Department of Labor.

