Hurricane season: new guide, website

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina residents have a new, state-of-the-art resource to help them be better prepared for hurricanes.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has launched https://hurricane.sc/, an interactive website that will guide people through the fundamentals of being prepared for hurricanes and tropical storms.

Designed to be a quick, adaptive and flexible online reference, https://hurricane.sc/ is accessible on a desktop computer, a smartphone or a tablet.

“People in potentially vulnerable areas will be able to use this new website along with our other resources to update their emergency plans, know what evacuation zone they’re in and make informed decisions about their personal safety,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said. “Hurricane.sc is another tool in the toolbox for people to use when becoming their own emergency managers and being personally prepared for hurricanes.”

The new website is a virtual companion to SCEMD’s main website, scemd.org, the SC Emergency Manager mobile app and the annual South Carolina Hurricane Guide. The 2021 edition of the Hurricane Guide is being released this Sunday to kick off Hurricane Preparedness Week. The State Emergency Response Team has updated the Guide for this year’s hurricane season.