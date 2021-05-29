Hurricane season: new guide, website

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina residents have a new, state-of-the-art resource to help them be better prepared for hurricanes.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has launched https://hurricane.sc/, an interactive website that will guide people through the fundamentals of being prepared for hurricanes and tropical storms.
Designed to be a quick, adaptive and flexible online reference, https://hurricane.sc/ is accessible on a desktop computer, a smartphone or a tablet.
“People in potentially vulnerable areas will be able to use this new website along with our other resources to update their emergency plans, know what evacuation zone they’re in and make informed decisions about their personal safety,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said. “Hurricane.sc is another tool in the toolbox for people to use when becoming their own emergency managers and being personally prepared for hurricanes.”
The new website is a virtual companion to SCEMD’s main website, scemd.org, the SC Emergency Manager mobile app and the annual South Carolina Hurricane Guide. The 2021 edition of the Hurricane Guide is being released this Sunday to kick off Hurricane Preparedness Week. The State Emergency Response Team has updated the Guide for this year’s hurricane season.
The South Carolina Hurricane Guide will be available at all South Carolina Welcome Centers, at any Walgreens store statewide and at SCDMV offices in Bamberg, Beaufort, Bluffton, Charleston, Conway, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Kingstree, Ladson, Lake City, Little River, Mullins, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston, Saint George and Varnville.
The 2021 Hurricane Guide will also be released via newspaper subscription and rack sales starting May 30 in The Times and Democrat, The Beaufort Gazette, The Post and Courier, The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach, The (Hilton Head) Island Packet, The State, The (Sumter) Item, The Morning News in Florence, The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. On Wednesday, June 2, it will be included in Bluffton Today, the Jasper County Sun Times, and Pee Dee Weekly; and on Thursday, June 3, in the Dillon Herald.
Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30.
Hurricanes and tropical storms not only threaten the coast but all areas of South Carolina. The greatest threat to life and property associated with a hurricane and tropical storm is storm surge. Storm surge and flooding are the most deadly and destructive hazards associated with tropical storms and hurricanes. High winds and tornadoes can cause severe damage to buildings and homes.
SCEMD urges South Carolinians to take the time this week to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane by reviewing their family emergency plans, developing a disaster supply kit, reviewing insurance policies and talking with their families about what could happen during and after the landfall of a major hurricane.
Daily topics for 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Week will include:
- Sunday -- Understanding Hurricane Hazards
- Monday -- Know Your Zone
- Tuesday -- Hurricane Season Begins - Have a Plan
- Wednesday -- Build Your Emergency Kit
- Thursday -- Seeking Safety
- Friday -- Ways to Stay Connected
- Saturday -- Prepare Your Pets
South Carolina is one of the most vulnerable states to hurricanes and tropical storms. Six coastal counties border the Atlantic Ocean. These counties have more than 200 miles of general coastline, and another 21 inland counties may be directly affected by these storms. Densely populated coastal areas, especially during peak tourist seasons, coupled with the generally low coastal elevations significantly increase the state's vulnerability.
Recent hurricanes to impact the Palmetto State include Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Hurricane Joaquin in 2015 combined with a separate storm system that resulted in historic flooding from the Midlands to the Lowcountry. Although South Carolina was spared from any serious storm effects last year, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active on record.
