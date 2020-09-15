Hurricane Sally to bring rain to region

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hurricane Sally is expected to bring rain to The T&D Region later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The slow-moving storm is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast on Wednesday. It will then slowly weaken and begin moving northeast.

The storm is expected to be significantly weakened by the time it reaches The T&D Region, although it could pose a rain and flooding risk.

It could bring 2 to 3 inches of rain to the region through Saturday. The National Weather Service says there’s no more than a 10 percent chance of flash flooding for the region.

High temperatures are expected to be around 80 degrees this week, with lows around 70. Friday night’s low is expected to dip around 63, with Saturday’s high temperature forecast at 71 degrees.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday, rising to 80 percent on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will see about a 50 percent chance of rain.

