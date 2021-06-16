Hurricane lane reversal exercise set for Thursday ​

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Public Safety and S.C. Department of Transportation, in conjunction with a number of state and local agencies, will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise on Thursday to test lane reversal plans for all three major coastal areas of the state.

“This hurricane exercise is critically important to the coordination of assets and personnel and represents one of many ways that state agencies collaborate to prepare before a hurricane event,” S.C. Department of Public Safety Director Robert Woods IV said.

No traffic lanes will actually be reversed during this exercise. The exercise will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exercise will simulate reversal operations on U.S. 278 and U.S. 21. The deployment of equipment and personnel will be made on these roads leading out of Hilton Head and Beaufort.

Law enforcement personnel and traffic control devices will be deployed on Interstate 26 from the intersection of the 197 mm (Nexton Parkway) and I-26 in Charleston to I-77 and I-26 in Columbia.

Traffic control equipment and personnel will be stationed on U.S. 501 beginning at S.C. 544 and ending at U.S. 378, as well as between S.C. 22 and the Marion By-Pass.