COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Emergency Management Division's Hurricane Evacuation Study is underway ahead of the 2023 hurricane season.

With your input, this study will guide how the state plans for and responds to hurricanes in South Carolina. Previous studies helped develop the state's evacuation zones, refine planning timelines, and determine the best ways to reach residents with emergency information. This new hurricane evacuation study will help state and local emergency managers adapt to changing communities and populations.

The survey responses are anonymous. Anyone over 18 years old living in or owning property in coastal South Carolina is encouraged to answer the survey. The survey will close in September 2023, and the full study is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

You can find the Hurricane Evacuation Study at https://www.scemd.org/em-professionals/hurricane-evacuation-study/. If you have questions about this survey, please email SCEMD at hurricane@emd.sc.gov.

South Carolina is most vulnerable to hurricanes and tropical storms. Hurricanes threaten not only the coast but all areas of South Carolina. Storm surge and flooding are the most deadly and destructive hazards associated with tropical storms and hurricanes. High winds and tornadoes can cause severe damage to buildings and homes far inland.

Hurricane season began June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30.