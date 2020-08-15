HUNTING 2020: The stories of One-Eyed Jack and Captain Hook

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andy Till of Orangeburg got the deer of his dreams on the third day of the 2019 season. And the season got even better.

One-Eyed Jack

Till thought One-Eyed Jack might be gone for good -- until the third day of the 2019 season.

He harvested the biggest buck of his life on Aug. 17 on private land in Orangeburg County. The 12-point weighed 173 pounds with a 19 1/2-inch spread. His unofficial green score is 153.

The deer was familiar to Till. He had named it One-Eyed Jack after tracking the buck on trail cameras for some time. One of the buck’s eyes never reflected light in any of the photos, thus the name One-Eye Jack.

Till actually missed the deer twice during the 2018 season, determining afterward that his scope was off.

"I missed him last year, but I was hoping this was the season of redemption," Till told The T&D. "After dreaming about One-Eyed Jack all off-season and then finally getting him on camera two weeks before the season, I knew I had a chance of at least getting a look at him again this year. I just didn’t know it would come on the third day of the season."

Till explained how the hunt went down.