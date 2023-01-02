Hunters returning for grand old time; coon hunt tradition continues

The Grand American Coon Hunt will be making its way to Orangeburg for what’s said to be one of the biggest hunting events in the South.
The Grand American will be taking place at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds from Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8.
Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla says it’s the biggest event that comes to Orangeburg annually.
“With the Grand American Coon Hunt, the majority of the people who will be there are from out of the county. It is actually our largest tourism event in Orangeburg,” McQuilla said.
“We bring in more new people to see Orangeburg with the Grand American than the Christmas parade and any other festivals that we pretty much have because those festivals cater mainly to our local population, folks who live within 50 miles of Orangeburg,” McQuilla said.
“With the Grand American, it is going to bring in folks from Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina. They're all coming here,” McQuilla said.
McQuilla says that he wants the people of Orangeburg to welcome the visitors with open arms.
“What we have to remember is: All these folks are guests. Treat them like you would treat a guest in your home. This is Orangeburg, it's your home. You have guests. Treat them nice. Treat them well,” McQuilla said.
“Be empathetic of the fact they don't know our streets or where to turn. There's going to be traffic jams, there's going to be lines at the restaurant. If you're working there, be extra nice because the more people that locate to Orangeburg, the more amenities you're going to have, the more the tax base will grow,” McQuilla said.
The Grand American Coon Hunt, created in 1965, has been a part of Orangeburg throughout its history.
The president of the Grand American Association says it means a lot having this event in the city.
“It's got a lot of sentimental value for all of us that's been involved with it. I've been involved with it since 1979, I believe, and so it means a lot to us. We put a lot of pride into it,” McKee said.
The people of Orangeburg are always hospitable to him and the visitors who come to town for the Grand American.
“Everyone’s always open to us and very gracious whenever we're there. We always tell everybody to make sure if you're in the store or something like that, let people know you came down for the Grand American,” McKee said.
The Grand American is expected to bring thousands of guests to town. The numbers were slightly down during the pandemic, but the event could attract 25,000 to 40,000 this year.
Those visitors will bring added money to Orangeburg.
“I think the businesses that will benefit will be your restaurants, your gas stations, your hotels, some of our local entertainment spots, like the Max, or Blackwater Axes and Ales. They're going to benefit because folks are going to say, ‘Hey, we're here for the next two nights to three nights, what can we do?’” McQuilla said.
During the Grand American, there will be vendors selling a large variety of items.
“I think if you love the outdoors, there'll be something there for you. There's all types of different things to look at. It is actually geared mainly toward hunting, but there's a lot of other things there for sale as well,” McKee said.
“Just come out. Enjoy yourselves, look around. Hopefully you'll spend a little money. Vendors will appreciate it,” McKee said.
The Grand American will have several competitions and on early Sunday morning, there will be a hunt-off to determine the Grand American champion. There will be prizes for the participants in the hunt-off, including dog boxes, hunting gear and thousands dollars.
The competitions mean the world to those who are participating in them.
“Last year, on Sunday morning around 6 a.m. when we were giving the awards, the gentleman Wade Windham who won the Grand American last year, he told me he this has been his dream since he was a kid. To win the Grand American, that's how important it is to the hunters," McKee said.
Event parking is $5 per day per vehicle, but entry into the event is free.