Hunters returning for grand old time; coon hunt tradition continues

Grand American schedule

Thursday, Jan. 5

• Gates open at 10 a.m. for vendor’s set-up.

• Noon-4 p.m. – Coonfest

• 5 p.m. – Gates close

Friday, Jan. 6

• 7 a.m. – Gates open

• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. – Barns open

• 8 a.m.-10 a.m. – Bench show entries taken. Friday show in the Bates Building. Bring your UKC Easy Entry card or your registration certificate.

• 10 a.m. – Opening ceremonies in the Bates Building and bench show begins afterwards.

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Changes or corrections on your advanced entry for either Friday or Saturday night, in the headquarters building corner office.

• Noon – Confirm all advanced entries for Friday Nite Hunt. Walk-on entries taken in the headquarters building. UKC Easy Entry card or registration certificate required to enter.

• 1 p.m. – Treeing contest - $5

• 2 p.m. – Deadline to confirm all entries.

• 3:30 p.m. – Walk-on entries given cast number

• 4 p.m. – Prayer/handlers must report to stake at assigned time.

Saturday, Jan. 7

• 3 a.m. – Friday night scorecards must be returned to the headquarters building corner office.

• 7 a.m. – Gates open

• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. – Barns open

• 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. – Bench show entries taken for youth, and Saturday show in the Bates Building. Please bring your UKC Easy Entry card or your registration certificate. UKC Licensed Youth Bench Show will be held after the licensed Bench Show.

• 9 a.m. – Presentation of trophies/ Friday night’s winner’s photos to be taken.

• 10 a.m. – Entries close for bench show.

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Changes or corrections on your advanced entry for Saturday night, in the headquarters building corner office.

• Noon – Confirm all advanced entries for Friday Nite Hunt. Walk-on entries taken in the headquarters building. UKC Easy Entry card or registration certificate required to enter.

• 1 p.m. – Treeing contest - $5

• 2 p.m. – Deadline to confirm all entries.

• 3:30 p.m. – Walk-on entries given cast number

• 4 p.m. – Prayer/handlers must report to stake at assigned time.

Sunday

• 3 a.m. – Saturday night scorecards must be returned to the headquarters building corner office.

• After scores and placements have been tabulated, presentation of trophies/Saturday night’s winners’ photos to be taken.

• 3:30 a.m. – Final four will hunt to determine Grand American Overall Champion. Presentation of trophies /Saturday night’s winner’s photos to be taken.

Overall Champion crowned once cast returns from final cast.