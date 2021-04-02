Hunters help study future of S.C. turkeys

“These funds will help us learn more about what is behind the decline in our turkey numbers, better monitor our population and improve habitat for the birds on public land in South Carolina,” said Jay Cantrell, one of the SCDNR biologists in charge of the agency’s turkey program.

Currently, SCDNR is cooperating in two separate research projects, one with Clemson University and the other a joint regional initiative involving wildlife researchers and graduate students at the University of Georgia, Louisiana State University, the University of Missouri and the U.S. Forest Service Southern Research Station.

The first of these, the Wild Turkey Gobbling Chronology research project, a cooperative study with Clemson University, is focused on helping researchers better understand the differences in wild turkey gobbling chronology between the Coastal Plain and the Upstate regions of South Carolina. This study also looks at how the timing of gobbling varies by elevation and silviculture treatments within the Upstate. Inferences gained from this study could be used to guide management strategies and harvest of wild turkey in the Upstate in the coming years.

Over the course of the three-year project, 38 automated sound recorders are being placed on private and public land across the state’s upper piedmont and mountain geographic zones.