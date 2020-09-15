Hunters find human remains near St. George

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deer hunters discovered human remains outside St. George on Sunday afternoon, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

The hunters found the remains near Old St. George Road.

Currently, it is unclear whether the remains are male or female and the race is unknown. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Investigators also don’t know how long the remains have been at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information of the possible identity of the person found should contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-832-0350. After hours, contact Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch at 843-873-5111.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0