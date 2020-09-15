 Skip to main content
Hunters find human remains near St. George
Hunters find human remains near St. George

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office

Deer hunters discovered human remains outside St. George on Sunday afternoon, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

The hunters found the remains near Old St. George Road.

Currently, it is unclear whether the remains are male or female and the race is unknown. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Investigators also don’t know how long the remains have been at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information of the possible identity of the person found should contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-832-0350. After hours, contact Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch at 843-873-5111.

