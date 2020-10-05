Hundreds cast ballots in Orangeburg as early voting begins; Clyburn encouraged by absentee turnout

Hundreds of voters, including Congressman James Clyburn, cast ballots in Orangeburg on Monday.
A long line formed before polling places even opened for the first day of in-person absentee voting.
Clyburn said residents who cast a ballot in person now will have their votes counted.
"We know that the president has been trying hard to undermine the postal service," Clyburn said. "The postal service may or may not deliver your vote on time. It may not deliver it at all."
Orangeburg County has three locations where people can cast in-person absentee ballots. Through 4:30 p.m. Monday, 349 voted in Orangeburg, 103 voted in Vance and 29 voted in North.
Clyburn says he has been encouraging people to vote early.
"I think it is important to vote early simply because you never know what is going to happen Election Day," he said. "You may not even be around on Election Day and according to all the court rulings, once your vote is cast, it is counted. So even if you have departed this Earth, your vote will count."
Clyburn says he is encouraged by people voting early across the state.
"I think people are as concerned as I am that this country has got off on the wrong track and everybody is interested in putting it back on track," Clyburn said.
Clyburn said he will continue to use technology to encourage people to take advantage of the fact that “Covid-19 could be your reason for voting early.”
"Everybody is covered by COVID-19," he said. "Everyone in South Carolina can vote in-person absentee and to me that is voting early."
Clyburn is optimistic Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will take South Carolina. One poll taken last month shows a 1-point difference between Biden and Trump in the state, while a poll taken three days before shows Trump ahead by 10.
Clyburn says he was pleased with the first debate in the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, an Orangeburg native and former Clyburn employee.
Support Local Journalism
"I think Jaime demonstrated why he is now running 48 to 48 with Lindsey Graham," Clyburn said. "And that is not just one poll."
He noted, “Jaime is from this town, graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. I met him at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School when he was an 11th grader."
"I have not been able to get him out of my life since," Clyburn said. "He is a great guy and I think South Carolinians are beginning to find out what I saw in Jaime Harrison almost 20 years ago."
In Orangeburg County, there are three locations where voters can cast their early ballot.
Voters can cast a ballot at the Orangeburg County Administration Center, located at 1437 Amelia Street. Voting will take place in the County Council Chambers.
Voters will also be able to vote at the North Branch of the Orangeburg County Library, located at 4585 Main St., and the Vance Senior Center, located at 1304 Old Number Six Hwy.
All locations will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Oct. 31.
"Curbside voting is only for voters that have a disability or are 65 years or older and unable to enter the polling place or are unable to stand in line," Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls said.
In Bamberg County, voters will have two locations where they can cast a ballot.
Citizens can vote at the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office located at 1234 North St. and the Kearse Agriculture Building located at 847 Calhoun St.
The county voter registration office will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This location will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Oct. 31.
The Kearse Agriculture Building location will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Calhoun County residents can cast their early ballots at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections office located at 103 Courthouse Drive.
The county voter registration and elections office will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 26, the office will begin operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The office will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Oct. 24 and 31.
Voters will be required to complete an application before casting a ballot.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.