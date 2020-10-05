Hundreds cast ballots in Orangeburg as early voting begins; Clyburn encouraged by absentee turnout

Hundreds of voters, including Congressman James Clyburn, cast ballots in Orangeburg on Monday.

A long line formed before polling places even opened for the first day of in-person absentee voting.

Clyburn said residents who cast a ballot in person now will have their votes counted.

"We know that the president has been trying hard to undermine the postal service," Clyburn said. "The postal service may or may not deliver your vote on time. It may not deliver it at all."

Orangeburg County has three locations where people can cast in-person absentee ballots. Through 4:30 p.m. Monday, 349 voted in Orangeburg, 103 voted in Vance and 29 voted in North.

Clyburn says he has been encouraging people to vote early.

"I think it is important to vote early simply because you never know what is going to happen Election Day," he said. "You may not even be around on Election Day and according to all the court rulings, once your vote is cast, it is counted. So even if you have departed this Earth, your vote will count."

Clyburn says he is encouraged by people voting early across the state.