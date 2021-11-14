Hundreds attend SCSU Youth Day

“I love all the dancing. Everyone seems so happy all the time and cheering for you. I love the atmosphere,” she said.

Clements, who attended Youth Day with the Kingdom Life Church group, hopes to become a pediatric oncologist one day, and SC State could be her next stop en route to her degrees.

“I love kids and I’ve always wanted to work in the medical field because of my dad. He works with cancer patients,” Clements said. “So I kind of put the two together.”

Keliajah Lovett, who attends middle school in Denmark, South Carolina, came to Youth Day with her JROTC group. While college is still years away, she liked what she saw at SC State, especially the band and cheerleaders.

“One day I might want to try out for cheering, but I will think about the band,” Lovett said.

The lively pulse in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center also swept up Denmark-Olar High School student Adajia Bryant.

“It made me want to come to an HBCU (Historically Black College or University),” Bryant said. “I just love the energy. The energy is very fun, and everybody is including each other.”

Youth Day capped off as the youths were in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium to watch the Bulldogs’ victory over Howard University’s Bison.

