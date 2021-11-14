Hundreds attend SCSU Youth Day

The Marching 101 never fails to impress.
The South Carolina State University marching band’s irresistible energy was evident on Saturday, Nov. 6, as the university played host to hundreds of young people for the annual Youth Day.
“I had a good time today, because I learned about things I hadn’t learned before like the sororities and fraternities and the marching band,” said Sydney Washington, a sixth grader from Greenville, South Carolina. “I’ve never seen a marching band like that before.”
Youth Day brought groups from schools, churches, Junior ROTC programs and
other youth organizations to the SC State campus for a showcase of Bulldog spirit. The event is sponsored each year by SC State Athletics, the Bulldog ROTC Battalion and the Office of Admissions.
Along with information about what SC State has to offer, Youth Day gave the young guests a chance to try out some ROTC fitness activities; hear from student leaders and Interim President Alexander Conyers; and see the Marching 101 and cheerleading squad in action. Conyers even showed off his best moves when he joined students on the floor for line dancing.
“I’m a senior, so I have started looking at colleges, and this is definitely one of my options,” said 17-year-old Aubree Clements. “Today definitely opened my eyes. I did not know there were all these opportunities at this university.
“I love all the dancing. Everyone seems so happy all the time and cheering for you. I love the atmosphere,” she said.
Clements, who attended Youth Day with the Kingdom Life Church group, hopes to become a pediatric oncologist one day, and SC State could be her next stop en route to her degrees.
“I love kids and I’ve always wanted to work in the medical field because of my dad. He works with cancer patients,” Clements said. “So I kind of put the two together.”
Keliajah Lovett, who attends middle school in Denmark, South Carolina, came to Youth Day with her JROTC group. While college is still years away, she liked what she saw at SC State, especially the band and cheerleaders.
“One day I might want to try out for cheering, but I will think about the band,” Lovett said.
The lively pulse in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center also swept up Denmark-Olar High School student Adajia Bryant.
“It made me want to come to an HBCU (Historically Black College or University),” Bryant said. “I just love the energy. The energy is very fun, and everybody is including each other.”
Youth Day capped off as the youths were in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium to watch the Bulldogs’ victory over Howard University’s Bison.