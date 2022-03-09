Hugine: ‘Black colleges matter’; former SCSU president calls for more funding

South Carolina State University’s former president says historically Black colleges and universities continue to provide opportunities to the Black community.

“South Carolina State University represents the dreams and hopes of our ancestors – a dream that little Black boys and little Black girls from small communities from throughout South Carolina and this nation will have that opportunity for this education,” Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr. said Sunday.

Hugine, an S.C. State graduate, spoke at the university’s Founders’ Day ceremony. He was most recently president of Alabama A&M University from 2009 until his retirement in 2021.

“Just as Black lives matter, Black colleges matter,” Hugine said.

“Black colleges matter because we represent the true realization of the American dream of access and opportunity for all. We have and we continue to successfully educate those who other institutions won’t take the chance on,” he said.

HBCUs propel African-Americans to new heights, Hugine said.

“Black colleges matter because we continue to provide a nurturing and caring academic environment that academically transforms students into scholars. Black colleges matter because 70% of Black American doctors, 35% percent of the Black lawyers, 50% percent of engineers and teachers got their degrees from HBCUs,” Hugine said.

Hugine also spoke about the money S.C. State receives and how it effects the management and infrastructure of the school.

“Our HBCUs have been plagued with many challenges, among them accreditation, buildings in need of repair and major renovations, financial management issues, high student receivables due to the inability of many of our students to pay their debt because 70 percent of our students are on financial aid,” Hugine said.

He called for equitable funding for the university, including in the distribution of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, money.

“South Carolina – like many other Southern states because of CARES (Act) funding – is flush with additional dollars. In this state, it is projected to be over $4.5 billion additional dollars,” Hugine said.

S.C. State should receive a larger share of the CARES Act funding South Carolina received, “not just a measly $3 million,” he said. “Unfortunately, in our society, the haves continue to have, the have nots continue to have less. How long will we let this continue?” Hugine said.

The ceremony was held in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on S.C. State’s campus.

Numerous alumni, benefactors and university employees were recognized at the event. The awards included:

• Distinguished Alumnus Award: Willie Bradley, ’90

• Distinguished Alumna Award: Dr. Saundra Hasben Glover, ’79

• Outstanding Accomplishments and Achievements Award: Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr., ’71

• Distinguished Alumni Award: Class of 1966

• Distinguished Alumni Award: Class of 1971

2022 Staff Employee of the Year Awards

• Bernita Cooper, marketing manager, President’s Division

• Melvin Felder Jr., budget analyst, Finance and Management Division

• Nashan Goodard, offensive lineman coach, Athletics Division

• Elizabeth Horton, administrative assistant, Division of Academic Affairs

• Tokmeco James, director of fiscal affairs, 1890 Research and Extension Division and overall S.C. State Employee of the Year

• Ronnie Tyler, security specialist, Division of Student Affairs

The university also recognized the 10 newest members of the Thomas E. Miller Society, who were inducted on Friday. This year’s inductees are:

• Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, Class of ’74

• Helen Corbett-Brandyburg, ’74

• Hubert Daniely Jr., ’63

• Dr. and Mrs. Charles (Barbara) Gadsden, ’72, ’90

• Willar H. Hightower Jr., ’64

• Dr. and Mrs. Andrew (Abigail H.) Hugine J., both ‘71

• Judge Maurice B. Mosley, ’68

• Dr. James H. Salley, ’73

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0